Borealis 14.25" Beaker Bong | Premium Craftsmanship & Smooth Filtration 🍁💨
Elevate your smoking sessions with the Borealis 14.25" Beaker Bong by Canada Puffin – a stunning fusion of premium borosilicate glass & authentic Canadian maple wood. Designed for durability, superior filtration, and effortless maintenance, this handcrafted masterpiece is a true collector's piece.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Hybrid Beaker & Globe Design – A stylish, functional, and unique shape for optimal performance.
✔️ High-Grade Materials – Crafted from heat-resistant, 5mm borosilicate glass and Canadian-grown maple wood for a sleek, natural aesthetic.
✔️ Superior Filtration System – Equipped with a showerhead percolator & ice catcher for ultra-smooth hits.
✔️ Full-Size Ice Cube Compatible – Features a 40mm wide mouth opening to accommodate larger ice cubes for extra cooling.
✔️ Integrated Magnetic Base (6.4") – Adds stability and durability to the design.
✔️ Easy to Clean – Removable maple wood base, wood cuff, glass mouthpiece, bowl, & downstem for hassle-free maintenance.
✔️ Each Piece is Unique – Handcrafted for slight variations in shape, wood grain, color, and engraving, making every bong one-of-a-kind.
🔎 What's Included?
📦 Borealis 14.25" Beaker Bong
📦 Glass Bowl & Downstem
📦 Glass Mouthpiece
📦 Wood Cuff & Maple Wood Base
📦 Protective Corrugate Box for Safe Storage & Transport
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
