🖤✨ Burmëse My Bud Vase® – Bold. Beautiful. Breathtaking. 🌸

She’s big, she’s bold, and she’s strikingly beautiful.



Introducing Burmëse, who can only be described as breathtaking.



This is the centerpiece that you've been waiting for.



Whether she’s the commanding focal point of your home décor or the life of your cannabis party, you can’t lose when you look this good. 💃🎉



🖤 Black and gold porcelain snakeskin pattern

👄 Gold-rimmed mouthpiece

🫧 Comes with a large black bubble bowl and a red velvet cherry blossom spray



📦 Included in Your Burmëse My Bud Vase®:

🏺 Burmese Vase – H: 11 inches | W: 7.5 inches



🍷 Burmese Custom Slide – 9mm | 3" Large Black Bubble Bowl



💧 Fixed Downstem



🌺 Velvet Cherry Blossom Flower Poker



🏷️ My Bud Vase® Tag & Certificate of Authenticity

