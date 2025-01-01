🌿 Calibear Exosphere Seed Of Life Dab Rig – Elevate Your Dabbing Experience 🔥

The ultimate fusion of style, function, and smoothness! Whether you're a seasoned dabber or just starting out, the Calibear Exosphere Seed Of Life Dab Rig is designed to maximize filtration, comfort, and durability for the perfect session every time.



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ 14mm Female Joint – Universally compatible with a variety of accessories for an all-in-one experience. 🔄



✔️ Premium Borosilicate Glass – Crafted for durability and heat resistance, ensuring long-lasting use. 🔥



✔️ Seed of Life Percolator – Advanced filtration for smoother, cooler, and cleaner hits. 💨✨



✔️ Ergonomic Bent Neck – Designed for comfortable inhalation, reducing strain for longer sessions. 🏆



✔️ Enhanced Stability – Circular base design prevents tipping, keeping your setup secure. 🛡️



✔️ Complete Set – Includes both a quartz banger and flower bowl, making it versatile for concentrates and dry herbs. 🌿💎



✔️ Vibrant Color Accents – Stand out with stylish detailing on the base, percolator, joint, and mouthpiece. 🎨



✔️ Perfectly Sized – At 8 inches tall, it’s compact yet powerful for smooth, flavorful rips.



✔️ Designed in California, Handmade in China – A true blend of craftsmanship and innovation. 🏆

