🌸 Sandblasted Flower Of Life Mini Can Bong

6" | 14mm F | Compact Elegance Meets Smooth Perfection 💨



✨ Discover the Art of Smooth Smoking

Step into a world of elevated elegance with the Sandblasted Flower Of Life Mini Can Bong — a compact masterpiece that marries style, stability, and smooth filtration in one premium piece. Crafted from 100% scientific borosilicate glass, this 6-inch mini bong is as powerful as it is beautiful. 🔬💎



🔍 Key Features:

💫 14mm Female Ground Joint – versatile and ready to use



🌼 Built-in Flower Of Life Percolator – for ultra-smooth, clean hits



🧪 Sandblasted Borosilicate Glass Body – durable and uniquely elegant



🎁 Free Bowl Included – everything you need, right out of the box



🛡️ Wide Round Bottom Base – added stability to prevent tipping



🔄 Bent Neck Design – ergonomic for comfortable sessions



🌈 Color Accents – base, percolator, mouthpiece & joint in vibrant hues



📏 Dimensions:

• Height: 6 inches

• Neck Width: 19mm

• Can Width: 50mm



🇨🇳 Handmade in China | 🇺🇸 Designed in California

Perfect for beginners or seasoned users who love efficiency with artistic flair, the Sandblasted Flower Of Life Mini Can Bong is a statement of sophistication and functionality.

