About this product
🌸 Sandblasted Flower Of Life Mini Can Bong
6" | 14mm F | Compact Elegance Meets Smooth Perfection 💨
✨ Discover the Art of Smooth Smoking
Step into a world of elevated elegance with the Sandblasted Flower Of Life Mini Can Bong — a compact masterpiece that marries style, stability, and smooth filtration in one premium piece. Crafted from 100% scientific borosilicate glass, this 6-inch mini bong is as powerful as it is beautiful. 🔬💎
🔍 Key Features:
💫 14mm Female Ground Joint – versatile and ready to use
🌼 Built-in Flower Of Life Percolator – for ultra-smooth, clean hits
🧪 Sandblasted Borosilicate Glass Body – durable and uniquely elegant
🎁 Free Bowl Included – everything you need, right out of the box
🛡️ Wide Round Bottom Base – added stability to prevent tipping
🔄 Bent Neck Design – ergonomic for comfortable sessions
🌈 Color Accents – base, percolator, mouthpiece & joint in vibrant hues
📏 Dimensions:
• Height: 6 inches
• Neck Width: 19mm
• Can Width: 50mm
🇨🇳 Handmade in China | 🇺🇸 Designed in California
Perfect for beginners or seasoned users who love efficiency with artistic flair, the Sandblasted Flower Of Life Mini Can Bong is a statement of sophistication and functionality.
Calibear Sandblasted Flower Of Life Mini Can Bong
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
