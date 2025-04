Canna Drops Broad Spectrum 2000mg Tincture – Peppermint 🌿✨

Unlock the Power of Broad-Spectrum Wellness!

Step into a world of profound wellness with our Canna Drops Broad Spectrum 2000mg Tincture. Infused with the refreshing essence of peppermint, this premium tincture delivers a potent 2000mg of broad-spectrum CBD in every bottle. Designed for maximum absorption and fast-acting benefits, it offers a THC-free experience while maintaining the full synergy of cannabinoids.



🌱 Key Benefits:

βœ” 2000mg Broad-Spectrum CBD – A powerful dose for comprehensive wellness

βœ” THC-Free Formula – Enjoy the benefits of cannabinoids without THC

βœ” 66mg CBD per 1mL – Potent and effective with each serving

βœ” Peppermint Flavor – Refreshing and soothing taste

βœ” Precision Dosing – Marked dropper cap for accurate measurement

βœ” MCT (Coconut) Oil Base – Enhances bioavailability and absorption

βœ” Easy to Use – Simply place drops under the tongue, hold for 30 seconds, and swallow

βœ” Lab-Tested & Verified – View our Certificate of Analysis for quality assurance



πŸ’§ Elevate your wellness routine with this high-potency, THC-free CBD tincture – designed for those who seek balance, relaxation, and natural support!



πŸ“¦ What's Included:

✠1 x 30mL Bottle of Canna Drops Broad Spectrum 2000mg Tincture

✠1 x Precision Dropper for Easy Dosing

