About this product
🕵️♂️ Cartisan Inspector 510 Cart Vaporizer – Classic Style Meets Modern Tech
Compatible with: 🔌 510 Tanks
Wrapped in a classy aesthetic, the sherlock-style Inspector 510 cart vaporizer elevates your sessions with a graceful silhouette reminiscent of a classic pipe—yet fully updated for modern tastes 🕰️⚡.
Its hidden cartridge design ensures discreet enjoyment without sacrificing an ounce of flair 💨. Whether you're savoring an evening at home 🛋️ or stepping out for a refined social gathering 🎩, rely on this vaporizer to deliver both style and substance.
✨ Embrace the essence of sophistication in every puff.
🔋 Technical Specs
Battery: Built-in 650mAh
Voltage Range: 1.8V to 4.2V
Size: 5.3" x 3.4" x 1.58" (135.12mm x 87.25mm x 40.3mm)
Cartridge Capacity: Fits up to 2G cartridges
Charging: Type-C
🔁 Pre-Heat Function: Two Button Click, 1.5 seconds
Activation: Auto Draw & Button Draw
Display: Digital Screen
Voltage Level
Battery Percent
Pre-Heat Indicator
Puff Counter
📦 Includes
1 x Cartisan Inspector Device
1 x Type-C Charging Cable
⚠️ This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
