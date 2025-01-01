🕵️‍♂️ Cartisan Inspector 510 Cart Vaporizer – Classic Style Meets Modern Tech

Compatible with: 🔌 510 Tanks



Wrapped in a classy aesthetic, the sherlock-style Inspector 510 cart vaporizer elevates your sessions with a graceful silhouette reminiscent of a classic pipe—yet fully updated for modern tastes 🕰️⚡.



Its hidden cartridge design ensures discreet enjoyment without sacrificing an ounce of flair 💨. Whether you're savoring an evening at home 🛋️ or stepping out for a refined social gathering 🎩, rely on this vaporizer to deliver both style and substance.



✨ Embrace the essence of sophistication in every puff.



🔋 Technical Specs

Battery: Built-in 650mAh



Voltage Range: 1.8V to 4.2V



Size: 5.3" x 3.4" x 1.58" (135.12mm x 87.25mm x 40.3mm)



Cartridge Capacity: Fits up to 2G cartridges



Charging: Type-C



🔁 Pre-Heat Function: Two Button Click, 1.5 seconds



Activation: Auto Draw & Button Draw



Display: Digital Screen



Voltage Level



Battery Percent



Pre-Heat Indicator



Puff Counter



📦 Includes

1 x Cartisan Inspector Device



1 x Type-C Charging Cable



⚠️ This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.

