Cartisan Veil Bar Pro EVO Vaporizer 💨✨

Experience innovation and performance in the palm of your hand with the Cartisan Veil Bar Pro EVO Vaporizer. Built for vapers who demand power, precision, and portability, this sleek device features a robust 1000mAh battery, wide voltage range (1.8V–4.2V), and compatibility with most 510 tanks and Cartisan Bullet Wax Atomizers. Compact yet capable, it’s perfect for daily sessions on the go.



🔑 Key Features



USB Type-C Charging ⚡

Fast and reliable charging to keep your sessions flowing without delay.



Pre-Heat Function 🔥

Activate an 8-second preheat with two clicks—ideal for thicker oils or cold environments.



Dual Activation Modes 👆💨

Choose between auto-draw or button-press activation for your preferred vaping style.



Digital Tube Display 📊

Clearly view your battery percentage, voltage, pre-heat status, and puff count at a glance.



Ambient Lighting 🌈

Adds a stylish, interactive glow to enhance the overall experience.



Ergonomic Build 🖐️

Features a soft silicone grip and mouthpiece for comfort, and a secure magnetic closure for convenience.



📐 Size & Compatibility



Dimensions: 3.5" x 1.9" x 0.85"



Fits cartridges up to 14.5mm diameter and 62mm height



📦 What’s Included



1 x Cartisan Veil Bar Pro EVO Device



1 x Cartisan Bullet Wax Atomizer EVO



Elevate your vaping experience with the Cartisan Veil Bar Pro EVO—a perfect blend of tech, style, and performance. Whether you’re new to vaping or a seasoned enthusiast, this device is built to deliver satisfaction in every puff. 🌬️✅



Note: This product is intended for legal use only.

