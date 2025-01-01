About this product
🌿 Broad Spectrum CBD + CBG Oil Tincture
1000MG CBD + 1000MG CBG | 33.3MG per Serving | 30ml Bottle
Discover the perfect wellness duo with our Broad Spectrum CBD + CBG Oil Tincture—a powerhouse blend combining CBD and CBG (aka the “mother of all cannabinoids”) for calm, clarity, and anti-inflammatory support. 🌱✨
Whether you're winding down, focusing up, or powering through, this THC-free formula is your daily go-to for elevated balance and full-body support.
💪 Product Benefits:
🌿 1000MG CBD + 1000MG CBG per bottle (2000MG total)
🧪 33.3MG per serving
🇺🇸 Hemp-derived from U.S.-grown crops
✅ Third-party lab-tested for quality, potency & consistency
🌱 Vegan & Gluten-Free
🧘♀️ Supports relaxation, mood balance, and inflammation response
🚫 THC-free – enjoy the benefits without the buzz
🧬 Key Ingredients:
Hemp Extract (aerial parts):
• Rich in naturally occurring phytocannabinoids like CBD & CBG
MCT Oil:
• Clean, plant-based fat for fast absorption
Natural Flavoring for a smooth, enjoyable taste
📏 Product Specs:
Volume: 30ml per tincture
Servings: 30 (1ml each)
Potency: 33.3MG CBD + CBG per serving
🧴 How to Use:
Fill the dropper to the 1ml mark (1 serving)
Squeeze oil under the tongue
Hold for at least 60 seconds before swallowing
Optional: Mix into tea, smoothies, or your favorite recipes 🍵🥤
Perfect for boosting your daily wellness routine, this tincture delivers balanced benefits with a versatile application and smooth flavor profile.
CBD Oil Tincture Drops Lemon Lime 1000MG CBD + 1000MG CBG
DiscreetsmokerHemp CBD tinctures
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
