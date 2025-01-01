🌿 Broad Spectrum CBD + CBG Oil Tincture

1000MG CBD + 1000MG CBG | 33.3MG per Serving | 30ml Bottle



Discover the perfect wellness duo with our Broad Spectrum CBD + CBG Oil Tincture—a powerhouse blend combining CBD and CBG (aka the “mother of all cannabinoids”) for calm, clarity, and anti-inflammatory support. 🌱✨



Whether you're winding down, focusing up, or powering through, this THC-free formula is your daily go-to for elevated balance and full-body support.



💪 Product Benefits:

🌿 1000MG CBD + 1000MG CBG per bottle (2000MG total)



🧪 33.3MG per serving



🇺🇸 Hemp-derived from U.S.-grown crops



✅ Third-party lab-tested for quality, potency & consistency



🌱 Vegan & Gluten-Free



🧘‍♀️ Supports relaxation, mood balance, and inflammation response



🚫 THC-free – enjoy the benefits without the buzz



🧬 Key Ingredients:

Hemp Extract (aerial parts):

• Rich in naturally occurring phytocannabinoids like CBD & CBG



MCT Oil:

• Clean, plant-based fat for fast absorption



Natural Flavoring for a smooth, enjoyable taste



📏 Product Specs:

Volume: 30ml per tincture



Servings: 30 (1ml each)



Potency: 33.3MG CBD + CBG per serving



🧴 How to Use:

Fill the dropper to the 1ml mark (1 serving)



Squeeze oil under the tongue



Hold for at least 60 seconds before swallowing



Optional: Mix into tea, smoothies, or your favorite recipes 🍵🥤



Perfect for boosting your daily wellness routine, this tincture delivers balanced benefits with a versatile application and smooth flavor profile.

