About this product
🌿 Discover Peak Relaxation with Golden Goat CBD Gummies 😌🧸
Discover peak relaxation mode when you try our delicious CBD Gummies.
Balance out your day or ease into your evening with each delicious CBD gummy bite.
🔬 Quality You Can Trust
All Golden Goat products are rigorously tested by independent, third-party labs, ensuring we deliver only the best ingredients out there according to strict standards of quality and consistency.
🌍 Our Mission
It’s our mission at Golden Goat to make people all over the world smile by adding a little something to their lives.
We're committed to providing people all over the world with the best value and highest quality around.
🍬 Why You'll Love It
Chewy and delicious, CBD infused Gummies are the perfect way to enjoy the benefits of CBD oil!
🛒 Shop Golden Goat!
🌟 Product Benefits:
✅ Certified 100% Organic Hemp Oil
✅ Non-GMO hemp
✅ No heavy metals or insecticides
✅ Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract
✅ Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabidiol (CBD)
📋 DIRECTIONS
1 to 3 gummies every 6 hours or as needed
🧪 INGREDIENTS
Cannabidiol (CBD), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Cannabidiol, Gelatin, White Grape Juice, Wheat, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Titanium Dioxide, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Red #40, Blue #1, Yellow #5, Yellow #6, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent).
📦 SIZE
🧪 12000MG per jar
⚠️ Allergen Information – Manufactured in a facility that produces products that contain egg & soy.
🔍 The amount of MG noted pertains to the total milligrams per jar – not per gummy.
🧾 Lab Report Available
CBD Platinum Gummies - Clear Bears 12000MG
DiscreetsmokerHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
