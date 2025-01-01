🏀 Cheech & Chong Glass – Basketball Jones Chillax Beaker

12" | 14mm F | Time to Chillax 💨



🌬️ Get ready to chill…

The Basketball Jones Chillax Bong from Cheech & Chong Glass is here to help you unwind like a champ. Whether it's after a long day or a heated game of one-on-one, this 12" beaker-style bong brings the vibes—and the smoothest hits. 🎯



🏗️ Features & Specs:

📏 12 inches tall



🔺 Beaker style water pipe – for stability and big rips



🔄 Angled neck – for ergonomic comfort



🧲 Built-in magnetic lighter holder – keep your fire close



❄️ 3 pinch ice catcher – cool your hits for extra smoothness



✨ Gold Cheech & Chong Glass logo – classic & iconic



🎁 Licensed gift box packaging – makes a great gift or collectible



🧪 Borosilicate glass – heat-resistant and ultra-durable



🌿 Includes: Removable diffuser downstem & matching 14mm male herb slide w/ handle



Fill it up. Light it up. Let the good times roll. 🔥

Are you ready to take your chill game to a whole new level?

read more