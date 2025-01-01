About this product
🏀 Cheech & Chong Glass – Basketball Jones Chillax Beaker
12" | 14mm F | Time to Chillax 💨
🌬️ Get ready to chill…
The Basketball Jones Chillax Bong from Cheech & Chong Glass is here to help you unwind like a champ. Whether it's after a long day or a heated game of one-on-one, this 12" beaker-style bong brings the vibes—and the smoothest hits. 🎯
🏗️ Features & Specs:
📏 12 inches tall
🔺 Beaker style water pipe – for stability and big rips
🔄 Angled neck – for ergonomic comfort
🧲 Built-in magnetic lighter holder – keep your fire close
❄️ 3 pinch ice catcher – cool your hits for extra smoothness
✨ Gold Cheech & Chong Glass logo – classic & iconic
🎁 Licensed gift box packaging – makes a great gift or collectible
🧪 Borosilicate glass – heat-resistant and ultra-durable
🌿 Includes: Removable diffuser downstem & matching 14mm male herb slide w/ handle
Fill it up. Light it up. Let the good times roll. 🔥
Are you ready to take your chill game to a whole new level?
Cheech & Chong Glass Basketball Jones Chillax Bong | 12" | 14mm F
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
