About this product
💨 Cloudious9 CARTI9 510 Vaporizer – True Water Filtration for 510 Tanks
✅ Compatible with: 510 Tanks
The CARTI9 is designed to bring true water filtration to 510 vape cartridges.
Elevate your vaping experience with portable water filtration, offering smoother hits and intensified effects with the convenience of utilizing any 510 vape cartridge.
🌡️ Temperature Settings – Five (5) Adjustable Levels:
🔵 Blue - 1.8V, Low
🟢 Green - 2.4V, Low Medium
🟣 Purple - 3.0V, High Medium
🔴 Red - 3.6V, High Medium
⚪ White - 4.0V, Max
📏 Specs:
📐 Size: 1.75" x 6"
💧 Capacity: 0.5g cartridges up to 2g cartridges
🔋 Battery: Built-in 900mAh
🔌 Charging: Type-C
🔩 Threading: 510
🧱 Body Material: Anodized Aluminum Alloy
🧼 Cap: With silicone seal
🧪 Borosilicate glass tube
💨 Pure vapor
😌 Smoother hits
📦 Includes:
1 x Cloudious9 Carti9 510 Vaporizer
1 x AC Adapter
1 x Type-C Charging Cable
1 x Portable Carrying Case
