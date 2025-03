πŸͺ Cookies Incycler Glass Water Pipe - 7.75" | Premium Percolation & Smooth Hits

Experience top-tier filtration and smooth, flavorful hits with the Cookies Incycler Glass Water Pipe. Designed with high-quality borosilicate glass, this 7.75-inch masterpiece features a custom Cookies logo percolator, ensuring maximum diffusion for a clean and cool smoking experience.



A must-have for Cookies fans and connoisseurs, this premium Incycler provides continuous water filtration, making each hit effortless and ultra-smooth. πŸ’¨πŸ”₯



πŸͺ Key Features & Benefits

βœ”οΈ Incycler Filtration System – Circulates and filters smoke continuously for cooler, smoother draws πŸŒŠπŸ’¨.

βœ”οΈ Custom Cookies Logo Percolator – Ensures even diffusion for enhanced flavor and filtration πŸͺ.

βœ”οΈ Durable Borosilicate Glass – Crafted for long-lasting strength and heat resistance πŸ”₯.

βœ”οΈ Compact & Functional – 7.75” height makes it perfect for everyday use πŸš€.

βœ”οΈ Comes with a Matching Grinder – Includes a biodegradable 2-piece Cookies grinder for convenient prep 🌿.

βœ”οΈ 14mm Male Herb Slide Included – Ready to use right out of the box 🎯.

βœ”οΈ Sleek & Collectible Design – A stylish addition to any Cookies fan’s collection.



πŸ“ Specs & Dimensions

πŸ”Ή Height: 7.75”

πŸ”Ή Material: Premium borosilicate glass

πŸ”Ή Filtration System: Incycler style percolation

πŸ”Ή Percolator: Custom Cookies logo perc

πŸ”Ή Bowl Size: 14mm male herb slide included

πŸ”Ή Extras: Matching 2-piece biodegradable Cookies grinder



πŸ“¦ What’s Included?

✠(1) Cookies Incycler Glass Water Pipe - 7.75” πŸͺ

✠(1) 14mm Male Herb Slide 🌿

✠(1) Biodegradable 2-Piece Cookies Grinder 🌱



πŸ’‘ Why You’ll Love It

🌊 Advanced Incycler Filtration – Delivers ultra-smooth, water-cooled hits every time.

πŸ”₯ Compact Yet Powerful – Perfect balance of size and function for daily use.

πŸ’¨ Minimal Drag, Maximum Flavor – Enjoy clean, full-bodied rips without harshness.

🎁 The Perfect Gift for Cookies Fans – Stylish, collectible, and built for performance.

