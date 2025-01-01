🍪 Cookies Incycler Glass Water Pipe - 7.75" | Premium Percolation & Smooth Hits

Experience top-tier filtration and smooth, flavorful hits with the Cookies Incycler Glass Water Pipe. Designed with high-quality borosilicate glass, this 7.75-inch masterpiece features a custom Cookies logo percolator, ensuring maximum diffusion for a clean and cool smoking experience.



A must-have for Cookies fans and connoisseurs, this premium Incycler provides continuous water filtration, making each hit effortless and ultra-smooth. 💨🔥



🍪 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Incycler Filtration System – Circulates and filters smoke continuously for cooler, smoother draws 🌊💨.

✔️ Custom Cookies Logo Percolator – Ensures even diffusion for enhanced flavor and filtration 🍪.

✔️ Durable Borosilicate Glass – Crafted for long-lasting strength and heat resistance 🔥.

✔️ Compact & Functional – 7.75” height makes it perfect for everyday use 🚀.

✔️ Comes with a Matching Grinder – Includes a biodegradable 2-piece Cookies grinder for convenient prep 🌿.

✔️ 14mm Male Herb Slide Included – Ready to use right out of the box 🎯.

✔️ Sleek & Collectible Design – A stylish addition to any Cookies fan’s collection.



📏 Specs & Dimensions

🔹 Height: 7.75”

🔹 Material: Premium borosilicate glass

🔹 Filtration System: Incycler style percolation

🔹 Percolator: Custom Cookies logo perc

🔹 Bowl Size: 14mm male herb slide included

🔹 Extras: Matching 2-piece biodegradable Cookies grinder



📦 What’s Included?

✅ (1) Cookies Incycler Glass Water Pipe - 7.75” 🍪

✅ (1) 14mm Male Herb Slide 🌿

✅ (1) Biodegradable 2-Piece Cookies Grinder 🌱



💡 Why You’ll Love It

🌊 Advanced Incycler Filtration – Delivers ultra-smooth, water-cooled hits every time.

🔥 Compact Yet Powerful – Perfect balance of size and function for daily use.

💨 Minimal Drag, Maximum Flavor – Enjoy clean, full-bodied rips without harshness.

🎁 The Perfect Gift for Cookies Fans – Stylish, collectible, and built for performance.

