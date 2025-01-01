About this product
🍪 Cookies x G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer 🔥
Introducing the Cookies x G Pen Micro+, a cutting-edge portable concentrate vaporizer designed in collaboration with renowned entrepreneur and Bay Area rapper, Berner.
This advanced vaporizer combines functionality and style to cater to the daily, on-the-go concentrates connoisseur.
⚡ Superior Performance
🎯 Sleek and discreet body design for under-the-radar use
🔋 850 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with haptic feedback and USB-C charging
🤖 Unique smart-chip technology for controlled and consistent heat application without burning concentrates
🧪 Premium Materials
🌀 Micro+ Tank with full ceramic heating plate, quartz liner, and dual-channel stainless-steel enclosure for optimal heat, flavor, and vapor production
😮💨 Micro+ Mouthpiece made of food-grade silicone sleeve and internal ceramic air path for a clean and comfortable draw
🎒 Convenient Accessories
🧵 Premium hemp travel case with space for a wax container
🛠️ Mesh pocket containing a branded G Pen Keychain Tool and USB to USB-C Charging Cable
📦 What’s In The Box:
1x Cookies x G Pen Micro+ Battery
1x Cookies x G Pen Micro+ Tank
1x Cookies x G Pen Micro+ Mouthpiece Assembly (Silicone Mouthpiece + Tank Cover)
1x G Pen Keychain Tool
1x USB to USB-C Charging Cable
1x Hemp Travel Case
Cookies X G Pen Micro+ Concentrate Vaporizer
