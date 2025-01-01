About this product
👜 Canvas Messenger Bag – Eco-Chic Style Meets Everyday Function
Experience the ultimate blend of style and functionality with our meticulously designed messenger bag.
Crafted with a keen eye for detail, this bag is ideal for those who value both aesthetics and practicality.
📏 Measuring 11x10x2 inches, it offers ample space without compromising on style, making it perfect for various occasions—from a relaxing day at the beach 🏖️ to your hectic daily commute 🚆.
The durable canvas material not only adds to its chic look but also supports eco-friendly fashion, ensuring you stay trendy while caring for the environment 🌿.
🔐 Designed for Convenience & Security
✨ Front zippered pocket for easy access to your essentials
🧳 Spacious main compartment secured under an elegant flap closure
🔒 Keeps everything from your wallet to your smartphone safe yet readily accessible
👗 Versatile for Any Setting
🧵 Handmade cotton construction
👜 Classic hobo silhouette that complements any outfit
🎒 Adjustable strap allows you to wear it as a comfortable crossbody or over-the-shoulder, adapting to your personal style and comfort preferences
Experience the ultimate blend of style and functionality with our meticulously designed messenger bag.
Crafted with a keen eye for detail, this bag is ideal for those who value both aesthetics and practicality.
📏 Measuring 11x10x2 inches, it offers ample space without compromising on style, making it perfect for various occasions—from a relaxing day at the beach 🏖️ to your hectic daily commute 🚆.
The durable canvas material not only adds to its chic look but also supports eco-friendly fashion, ensuring you stay trendy while caring for the environment 🌿.
🔐 Designed for Convenience & Security
✨ Front zippered pocket for easy access to your essentials
🧳 Spacious main compartment secured under an elegant flap closure
🔒 Keeps everything from your wallet to your smartphone safe yet readily accessible
👗 Versatile for Any Setting
🧵 Handmade cotton construction
👜 Classic hobo silhouette that complements any outfit
🎒 Adjustable strap allows you to wear it as a comfortable crossbody or over-the-shoulder, adapting to your personal style and comfort preferences
Core Hemp Crossbody Messenger Bag - Kushi
DiscreetsmokerOther Apparel
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
👜 Canvas Messenger Bag – Eco-Chic Style Meets Everyday Function
Experience the ultimate blend of style and functionality with our meticulously designed messenger bag.
Crafted with a keen eye for detail, this bag is ideal for those who value both aesthetics and practicality.
📏 Measuring 11x10x2 inches, it offers ample space without compromising on style, making it perfect for various occasions—from a relaxing day at the beach 🏖️ to your hectic daily commute 🚆.
The durable canvas material not only adds to its chic look but also supports eco-friendly fashion, ensuring you stay trendy while caring for the environment 🌿.
🔐 Designed for Convenience & Security
✨ Front zippered pocket for easy access to your essentials
🧳 Spacious main compartment secured under an elegant flap closure
🔒 Keeps everything from your wallet to your smartphone safe yet readily accessible
👗 Versatile for Any Setting
🧵 Handmade cotton construction
👜 Classic hobo silhouette that complements any outfit
🎒 Adjustable strap allows you to wear it as a comfortable crossbody or over-the-shoulder, adapting to your personal style and comfort preferences
Experience the ultimate blend of style and functionality with our meticulously designed messenger bag.
Crafted with a keen eye for detail, this bag is ideal for those who value both aesthetics and practicality.
📏 Measuring 11x10x2 inches, it offers ample space without compromising on style, making it perfect for various occasions—from a relaxing day at the beach 🏖️ to your hectic daily commute 🚆.
The durable canvas material not only adds to its chic look but also supports eco-friendly fashion, ensuring you stay trendy while caring for the environment 🌿.
🔐 Designed for Convenience & Security
✨ Front zippered pocket for easy access to your essentials
🧳 Spacious main compartment secured under an elegant flap closure
🔒 Keeps everything from your wallet to your smartphone safe yet readily accessible
👗 Versatile for Any Setting
🧵 Handmade cotton construction
👜 Classic hobo silhouette that complements any outfit
🎒 Adjustable strap allows you to wear it as a comfortable crossbody or over-the-shoulder, adapting to your personal style and comfort preferences
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item