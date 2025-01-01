About this product
🎒 Handmade Mini Hemp Backpack – Beige | Sustainable, Stylish & Compact
This handmade mini backpack from Nepal is a testament to sustainable fashion, combining vegan, eco-friendly materials with fair trade practices 🌱🧵.
Crafted from hemp, it features a soft, neutral beige color scheme, enhancing its natural and earthy appeal 🌾.
Despite its compact size of 11.3" x 10" x 6.5", it offers:
A large main zippered compartment
A small zippered front pocket
A small inner pocket
💻 It’s suitable for carrying devices up to 10.2 inches, and at just 7.2 oz, it’s designed for comfort with adjustable straps ranging from 20" to 38"—ensuring the perfect fit for any user.
🧺 Plus, it’s machine washable on a cold setting for easy care and lasting durability.
📋 Features
🧵 Handmade in Nepal
🌿 Vegan, Eco-Friendly, and Fair Traded
🧺 Machine wash safe (Cold)
📦 Large main zippered compartment
📁 Small zippered front pocket
📄 Small inner pocket
💻 Fits laptop/devices up to 10.2"
🧶 Material: Hemp
🎨 Color: Beige
📏 Size: 11.3" x 10" x 6.5"
🎒 Adjustable Strap Length: 20" - 38"
⚖️ Weight: 7.2 oz
Core Hemp Mini Backpack - Vintage Bodhi
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item