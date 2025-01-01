🎒 Kushi Crossbody Purse – Eco-Conscious Style On the Go

The Kushi Crossbody Purse is for the urban man or woman who wants to be stylish, eco-conscious, and look trendy while on the go.



This over-the-shoulder bag features 4 zippered pockets for smart organization.



Our crossbody purse doesn't just look good—it also has great features for the environmentally friendly person.



It’s made from 100% cotton, it’s eco-conscious, sustainable, and water repellent, making it one-of-a-kind in functionality and style—plus it’s vegan! 🌱



✨ Isn't your new bag tailored to suit you like no other?



🎉 Perfect for Every Occasion

Get yourself a crossbody purse that’s perfect for any occasion!



Take it to 🎶 festivals, 🎤 concerts, or use it as your everyday side bag.



So stylish and unique, it will go with any outfit! 👗👕



📋 Product Details

🧵 Handmade in Nepal

🌍 Eco-Friendly and Fair Traded

🧺 Machine wash safe: (Cold)

📦 Large main zippered compartment

📁 Two medium zippered front pockets

🔐 Back zippered pocket

🧶 Material: Cotton

🌈 Color: Multicolor

📏 Size: 9" x 7.75" x 1.75"

🎒 Adjustable strap

⚖️ Weight: 0.58 lbs

read more