🎒 Kushi Crossbody Purse – Eco-Conscious Style On the Go
The Kushi Crossbody Purse is for the urban man or woman who wants to be stylish, eco-conscious, and look trendy while on the go.
This over-the-shoulder bag features 4 zippered pockets for smart organization.
Our crossbody purse doesn't just look good—it also has great features for the environmentally friendly person.
It’s made from 100% cotton, it’s eco-conscious, sustainable, and water repellent, making it one-of-a-kind in functionality and style—plus it’s vegan! 🌱
✨ Isn't your new bag tailored to suit you like no other?
🎉 Perfect for Every Occasion
Get yourself a crossbody purse that’s perfect for any occasion!
Take it to 🎶 festivals, 🎤 concerts, or use it as your everyday side bag.
So stylish and unique, it will go with any outfit! 👗👕
📋 Product Details
🧵 Handmade in Nepal
🌍 Eco-Friendly and Fair Traded
🧺 Machine wash safe: (Cold)
📦 Large main zippered compartment
📁 Two medium zippered front pockets
🔐 Back zippered pocket
🧶 Material: Cotton
🌈 Color: Multicolor
📏 Size: 9" x 7.75" x 1.75"
🎒 Adjustable strap
⚖️ Weight: 0.58 lbs
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
