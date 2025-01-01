About this product
🌿🔥 Coyōté My Bud Vase® - A Symbol of Transformation 🔥🌿
The lone Coyōté is a harbinger of life, symbolizing new beginnings, transformation, and adaptability. A shapeshifter by nature, the coyote represents cleverness, creativity, and the courage to embrace change. 🌀✨
In a time of shifting norms and progressive movements, we introduce Coyōté My Bud Vase®—a stunning, earthy beauty designed to elevate your smoking experience. Crafted with discreet elegance and distinctive charm, this ceramic vase is as artistic as it is functional. 🎨🌾
🔥 Features & Design
✔️ Handcrafted Ceramic – Sand-textured covering with a matte-painted full-bodied base for an organic, earthy aesthetic. 🌎
✔️ Custom Slide & Bowl – Features a 9mm Red Bubble Bowl, blending style with seamless function. 🎯
✔️ Fixed Downstem – For effortless, smooth draws and a seamless experience. 💨
✔️ Succulent Flower Poker – A beautiful & functional addition, ensuring every session stays fresh. 🌱
✔️ Decorative Yet Functional – Designed for discreet use, this art piece doubles as a statement décor item. 🏡💫
📏 Dimensions & What’s Included
Coyōté Vase – H: 10 inches | W: 5 inches 📏
Coyōté Custom Slide – 9mm Red Bubble Bowl (2.75") 🔥
Fixed Downstem 🛠️
Succulent Flower Poker 🌿
My Bud Vase® Tag & Certificate of Authenticity ✅
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
