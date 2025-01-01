🌿🔥 Coyōté My Bud Vase® - A Symbol of Transformation 🔥🌿

The lone Coyōté is a harbinger of life, symbolizing new beginnings, transformation, and adaptability. A shapeshifter by nature, the coyote represents cleverness, creativity, and the courage to embrace change. 🌀✨



In a time of shifting norms and progressive movements, we introduce Coyōté My Bud Vase®—a stunning, earthy beauty designed to elevate your smoking experience. Crafted with discreet elegance and distinctive charm, this ceramic vase is as artistic as it is functional. 🎨🌾



🔥 Features & Design

✔️ Handcrafted Ceramic – Sand-textured covering with a matte-painted full-bodied base for an organic, earthy aesthetic. 🌎

✔️ Custom Slide & Bowl – Features a 9mm Red Bubble Bowl, blending style with seamless function. 🎯

✔️ Fixed Downstem – For effortless, smooth draws and a seamless experience. 💨

✔️ Succulent Flower Poker – A beautiful & functional addition, ensuring every session stays fresh. 🌱

✔️ Decorative Yet Functional – Designed for discreet use, this art piece doubles as a statement décor item. 🏡💫



📏 Dimensions & What’s Included

Coyōté Vase – H: 10 inches | W: 5 inches 📏

Coyōté Custom Slide – 9mm Red Bubble Bowl (2.75") 🔥

Fixed Downstem 🛠️

Succulent Flower Poker 🌿

My Bud Vase® Tag & Certificate of Authenticity ✅

