πŸ§ πŸ‘½ Dankzilla XL Bong – Spook Up Your Collection! πŸ’¨πŸ”₯

Looking to spook up your current glass collection? πŸ‘€πŸ’€ Look no further since the Dankzilla XL Bong will have you feeling spooked after a few bowl packs. πŸŽƒπŸ’¨



What makes this bong even more awesome than it already is? πŸ€” It includes a cooling chamber β„οΈπŸ§Š and features a dope dome percolator to help with improved smoke filtration! πŸŒ«οΈπŸ’¨



πŸ‘» SPECS:

βœ”οΈ 8" Tall πŸ“

βœ”οΈ Large Bottom-Mounted Dome Percolator πŸŒŠπŸ’¨

βœ”οΈ Pink Brain Splash Guard & Cooling Chamber πŸ§ β„οΈ For Extra Smooth Hits

βœ”οΈ "Brain-Storm" Effect 🧠⚑ Inside the Cooling Chamber – Smoke is Directed Out of 5 Holes in the "Brain," Making a Plume-Shaped Smoke Stream from Each Hole πŸŒ«οΈπŸ’¨



πŸŽƒ What's Included:

βœ”οΈ (1) Dankzilla XL Bong πŸ¦–πŸ’¨

βœ”οΈ (1) 14mm Male Bowl πŸ”₯πŸ’¨

