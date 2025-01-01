🐙 Daze Glass 13" Octopus Recycler Water Pipe

Matrix Perc | 5mm Thick Glass | 14mm Bowl | Amber Accents



Dive into a smooth, sea-inspired smoke session with the stunning 13" Octopus Recycler Style Water Pipe by Daze Glass. Crafted with artistry and innovation, this piece doesn’t just look amazing — it delivers exceptional function with every rip. 🌊💨



🔍 Key Features:

🐙 Recycler Style Design – Featuring 8 exterior arms for a visually striking and functional smoke cycle



💨 Matrix Percolator – Filters and cools your smoke with ultra-efficient diffusion



🧪 Fixed 90° Downstem – Paired with a 14mm bowl for out-of-the-box use



🎨 Amber Accents – Stylish touches on the base and mouthpiece for an elevated aesthetic



💎 Daze Glass Logo – A mark of quality etched on the upper tube



🛡️ 5mm Thick Borosilicate Glass – Built for durability and daily use



📏 Specifications:

Height: 13 inches



Glass Thickness: 5mm



Joint Size: 14mm Female



Style: Recycler w/ Matrix Perc & Octopus Arms



Material: Premium Borosilicate Glass



A true fusion of artistry and engineering, this octopus-themed recycler pipe is ideal for enthusiasts who appreciate smooth hits, bold style, and quality that lasts. 🌬️🎨

