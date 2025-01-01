About this product
🐙 Daze Glass 13" Octopus Recycler Water Pipe
Matrix Perc | 5mm Thick Glass | 14mm Bowl | Amber Accents
Dive into a smooth, sea-inspired smoke session with the stunning 13" Octopus Recycler Style Water Pipe by Daze Glass. Crafted with artistry and innovation, this piece doesn’t just look amazing — it delivers exceptional function with every rip. 🌊💨
🔍 Key Features:
🐙 Recycler Style Design – Featuring 8 exterior arms for a visually striking and functional smoke cycle
💨 Matrix Percolator – Filters and cools your smoke with ultra-efficient diffusion
🧪 Fixed 90° Downstem – Paired with a 14mm bowl for out-of-the-box use
🎨 Amber Accents – Stylish touches on the base and mouthpiece for an elevated aesthetic
💎 Daze Glass Logo – A mark of quality etched on the upper tube
🛡️ 5mm Thick Borosilicate Glass – Built for durability and daily use
📏 Specifications:
Height: 13 inches
Glass Thickness: 5mm
Joint Size: 14mm Female
Style: Recycler w/ Matrix Perc & Octopus Arms
Material: Premium Borosilicate Glass
A true fusion of artistry and engineering, this octopus-themed recycler pipe is ideal for enthusiasts who appreciate smooth hits, bold style, and quality that lasts. 🌬️🎨
Daze Glass - 13" Octopus Recycler Style Matrix Perc Glass Water Pipe
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
