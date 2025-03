πŸš€ Daze Glass - Massive 22" Dual UFO Perc Water Pipe πŸ’¨

Experience the marvel of the Daze Glass Massive 22" water pipe.



Designed to impress, this piece features a scientific beaker base body with three levels of filtration and an ice catcher for added effects.



Standing at an impressive 22 inches, this water pipe is crafted with 5mm thick glass for durability.



πŸ”‘ Key Features:

πŸ›Έ Dual UFO Percs – Enjoy double the filtration for smooth, clean hits

πŸ’¦ Diffused Downstem – First level of filtration for a refined smoking experience

❄️ Ice Catcher – Enhance the coolness of each rip by adding ice cubes

πŸ”¬ Scientific Beaker Base – Provides stability and a sleek aesthetic

πŸ“ Generous Size – 22" height for a commanding presence

πŸ’ͺ 5mm Thick Glass – Ensures durability for long-lasting use



Elevate your smoking sessions with the Daze Glass 22" water pipe, delivering impressive filtration and a crisp smoking experience. 😌πŸ”₯

read more