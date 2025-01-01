About this product
🔥 Debowler Ashtray w/ Cleaning Spike | 4 Inch
The Debowler Ashtray is the perfect solution for cleaning pipes in a safe and easy manner 🏆. This 4-inch width ashtray comes with a built-in cleaning spike, making it convenient and efficient for your customers to maintain their pipes 🌿🚬.
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ Integrated Cleaning Spike 🛠️ – The ashtray features a cleaning spike that allows users to easily clear out ash and residue from their pipes.
✔️ Recycled Plastic Construction ♻️ – Made from recycled plastic, this ashtray is environmentally friendly and durable.
✔️ Safe for Cold Pipes & Ashes ❄️ – Customers can confidently use this ashtray on cold glass or metal pipes and bowls, ensuring the safety of their smoking accessories.
✔️ 4-Inch Width 📏 – The 4-inch width provides ample space for cleaning and maintaining various pipe sizes.
✔️ Assorted Colors 🎨 – Available in multiple colors, allowing customers to choose a style that suits their preferences.
Debowler Ashtray w/ Cleaning Spike | 4 Inch
Discreetsmoker
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
