🔥 Debowler Ashtray w/ Cleaning Spike | 4 Inch

The Debowler Ashtray is the perfect solution for cleaning pipes in a safe and easy manner 🏆. This 4-inch width ashtray comes with a built-in cleaning spike, making it convenient and efficient for your customers to maintain their pipes 🌿🚬.



🌟 Key Features:

✔️ Integrated Cleaning Spike 🛠️ – The ashtray features a cleaning spike that allows users to easily clear out ash and residue from their pipes.



✔️ Recycled Plastic Construction ♻️ – Made from recycled plastic, this ashtray is environmentally friendly and durable.



✔️ Safe for Cold Pipes & Ashes ❄️ – Customers can confidently use this ashtray on cold glass or metal pipes and bowls, ensuring the safety of their smoking accessories.



✔️ 4-Inch Width 📏 – The 4-inch width provides ample space for cleaning and maintaining various pipe sizes.



✔️ Assorted Colors 🎨 – Available in multiple colors, allowing customers to choose a style that suits their preferences.

read more