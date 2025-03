Dr. Dabber XS e-Rig Portable Vaporizer – Ultimate Power & Portability! πŸš€

The Dr. Dabber XSβ„’ is an advancement in the evolution of our technology, packed into the smallest, most portable e-Rig we have ever made πŸŽ’πŸ’¨.



Providing the power & temperature stability you've come to expect from our bigger vaporizers, this purpose-built mini dab rig is specifically designed to go anywhere you need to go, comfortably 🏞️✨.



Designed to elevate your vaping experience, the Dr. Dabber XSβ„’ is the perfect combination of power & portability πŸ”₯.



βœ”οΈ Compact & convenient

βœ”οΈ Ideal for those always on the go

βœ”οΈ Superior technology & temperature control – anytime, anywhere



🌑️ Temperature Settings:

βœ”οΈ Purple: 475Β° 🟣

βœ”οΈ Blue: 525Β° πŸ”΅

βœ”οΈ Cyan: 575Β° πŸŸ

βœ”οΈ Green: 625Β° 🟒



πŸ“ Size & Performance:

βœ”οΈ Size: 6.47" x 1.82" πŸ“

βœ”οΈ Uses Per Charge: Up to 35 heating cycles on a single charge πŸ”‹

βœ”οΈ Heat Up Time: 9-12 Seconds ⏳ (depending on selected temperature)

βœ”οΈ Charging: Type-C ⚑



🎁 What's Included:

βœ”οΈ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS e-Rig πŸ’¨

βœ”οΈ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS e-Chamber πŸ”₯

βœ”οΈ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS Filling Tool πŸ› οΈ

βœ”οΈ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS Glass Attachment 🏺

βœ”οΈ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS Carb Cap with Seal πŸ”„

βœ”οΈ 1 x Dr. Dabber Loading Tool πŸ“¦

βœ”οΈ 1 x USB-C Charging Cable ⚑

βœ”οΈ 1 x Glass Filling Funnel πŸ”½

βœ”οΈ 3 x Pre-Packaged Iso-Snaps 🧼



πŸ”„ Compatible with:

βœ”οΈ Dr. Dabber XS Glass

βœ”οΈ Dr. Dabber XS e-Chamber

