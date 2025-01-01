About this product
Dr. Dabber XS e-Rig Portable Vaporizer – Ultimate Power & Portability! 🚀
The Dr. Dabber XS™ is an advancement in the evolution of our technology, packed into the smallest, most portable e-Rig we have ever made 🎒💨.
Providing the power & temperature stability you've come to expect from our bigger vaporizers, this purpose-built mini dab rig is specifically designed to go anywhere you need to go, comfortably 🏞️✨.
Designed to elevate your vaping experience, the Dr. Dabber XS™ is the perfect combination of power & portability 🔥.
✔️ Compact & convenient
✔️ Ideal for those always on the go
✔️ Superior technology & temperature control – anytime, anywhere
🌡️ Temperature Settings:
✔️ Purple: 475° 🟣
✔️ Blue: 525° 🔵
✔️ Cyan: 575° 🟠
✔️ Green: 625° 🟢
📏 Size & Performance:
✔️ Size: 6.47" x 1.82" 📏
✔️ Uses Per Charge: Up to 35 heating cycles on a single charge 🔋
✔️ Heat Up Time: 9-12 Seconds ⏳ (depending on selected temperature)
✔️ Charging: Type-C ⚡
🎁 What's Included:
✔️ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS e-Rig 💨
✔️ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS e-Chamber 🔥
✔️ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS Filling Tool 🛠️
✔️ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS Glass Attachment 🏺
✔️ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS Carb Cap with Seal 🔄
✔️ 1 x Dr. Dabber Loading Tool 📦
✔️ 1 x USB-C Charging Cable ⚡
✔️ 1 x Glass Filling Funnel 🔽
✔️ 3 x Pre-Packaged Iso-Snaps 🧼
🔄 Compatible with:
✔️ Dr. Dabber XS Glass
✔️ Dr. Dabber XS e-Chamber
