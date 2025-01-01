Dr. Dabber XS e-Rig Portable Vaporizer – Ultimate Power & Portability! 🚀

The Dr. Dabber XS™ is an advancement in the evolution of our technology, packed into the smallest, most portable e-Rig we have ever made 🎒💨.



Providing the power & temperature stability you've come to expect from our bigger vaporizers, this purpose-built mini dab rig is specifically designed to go anywhere you need to go, comfortably 🏞️✨.



Designed to elevate your vaping experience, the Dr. Dabber XS™ is the perfect combination of power & portability 🔥.



✔️ Compact & convenient

✔️ Ideal for those always on the go

✔️ Superior technology & temperature control – anytime, anywhere



🌡️ Temperature Settings:

✔️ Purple: 475° 🟣

✔️ Blue: 525° 🔵

✔️ Cyan: 575° 🟠

✔️ Green: 625° 🟢



📏 Size & Performance:

✔️ Size: 6.47" x 1.82" 📏

✔️ Uses Per Charge: Up to 35 heating cycles on a single charge 🔋

✔️ Heat Up Time: 9-12 Seconds ⏳ (depending on selected temperature)

✔️ Charging: Type-C ⚡



🎁 What's Included:

✔️ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS e-Rig 💨

✔️ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS e-Chamber 🔥

✔️ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS Filling Tool 🛠️

✔️ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS Glass Attachment 🏺

✔️ 1 x Dr. Dabber XS Carb Cap with Seal 🔄

✔️ 1 x Dr. Dabber Loading Tool 📦

✔️ 1 x USB-C Charging Cable ⚡

✔️ 1 x Glass Filling Funnel 🔽

✔️ 3 x Pre-Packaged Iso-Snaps 🧼



🔄 Compatible with:

✔️ Dr. Dabber XS Glass

✔️ Dr. Dabber XS e-Chamber

