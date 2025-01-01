About this product
🦗 Evolv Cricket – The Ultimate Pocket Dab Rig
✔️ Compatible with: Evolv Cricket Replacement Parts & Evolv Cricket Tub Assembly 🎯
Made in Ohio, the Cricket is the cannabis connoisseur’s dream device 🌿💨.
🔥 The Most Advanced All-in-One Pocket Dab Rig
✔️ Taste every terp with tightly controlled temperature 🎯.
✔️ Airflow designed to deliver waterpipe-smooth hits & dense vapor without harshness 🌬️.
✔️ Efficient heating technology ensures 90% of concentrate is delivered, reducing waste 🌡️.
✔️ Fast heating & cooling – Within 5 seconds, take a puff & put it back in your pocket without leakage worries ⏳.
✔️ Built-in concentrate storage & loading tool for ultimate convenience 🎒.
🌟 Key Specs:
✔️ Variable Voltage: Up to 600°F, 1° adjustable 🔥
✔️ Battery: Built-in 850mAh 🔋
✔️ Size: 116mm x 39.3mm x 12mm 📏
✔️ Charging: Type-C 🔌
✔️ Heating: Titanium Tub 🛠️
✔️ Heat-Up Time: 1 Second ⚡
✔️ Display: Digital Screen 📟
✔️ Draw Activation: Fire Button 🔘
✔️ Airflow: Fixed 🌬️
✔️ Magnetic Cap 🧲
✔️ Built-in Dab Tool & Storage 🎒
✔️ Made in the U.S.A. 🇺🇸
📦 Includes:
✔️ 1 x Evolv Cricket Device 🦗
✔️ 2 x Glass Chimneys 🔄
✔️ 5 x Silicone Pucks 🛠️
✔️ 1 x Built-in Dab Tool 🎯
✔️ 1 x Type-C Charging Cable 🔌
✔️ 1 x User Manual 📖
🚨 Legal Disclaimer: This product & all products on this site are intended & sold for legal purposes only ✅.
💨 Elevate Yo
✔️ Compatible with: Evolv Cricket Replacement Parts & Evolv Cricket Tub Assembly 🎯
Made in Ohio, the Cricket is the cannabis connoisseur’s dream device 🌿💨.
🔥 The Most Advanced All-in-One Pocket Dab Rig
✔️ Taste every terp with tightly controlled temperature 🎯.
✔️ Airflow designed to deliver waterpipe-smooth hits & dense vapor without harshness 🌬️.
✔️ Efficient heating technology ensures 90% of concentrate is delivered, reducing waste 🌡️.
✔️ Fast heating & cooling – Within 5 seconds, take a puff & put it back in your pocket without leakage worries ⏳.
✔️ Built-in concentrate storage & loading tool for ultimate convenience 🎒.
🌟 Key Specs:
✔️ Variable Voltage: Up to 600°F, 1° adjustable 🔥
✔️ Battery: Built-in 850mAh 🔋
✔️ Size: 116mm x 39.3mm x 12mm 📏
✔️ Charging: Type-C 🔌
✔️ Heating: Titanium Tub 🛠️
✔️ Heat-Up Time: 1 Second ⚡
✔️ Display: Digital Screen 📟
✔️ Draw Activation: Fire Button 🔘
✔️ Airflow: Fixed 🌬️
✔️ Magnetic Cap 🧲
✔️ Built-in Dab Tool & Storage 🎒
✔️ Made in the U.S.A. 🇺🇸
📦 Includes:
✔️ 1 x Evolv Cricket Device 🦗
✔️ 2 x Glass Chimneys 🔄
✔️ 5 x Silicone Pucks 🛠️
✔️ 1 x Built-in Dab Tool 🎯
✔️ 1 x Type-C Charging Cable 🔌
✔️ 1 x User Manual 📖
🚨 Legal Disclaimer: This product & all products on this site are intended & sold for legal purposes only ✅.
💨 Elevate Yo
Evolv Cricket Pocket Dab Rig Vaporizer
DiscreetsmokerDab & Oil Rigs
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🦗 Evolv Cricket – The Ultimate Pocket Dab Rig
✔️ Compatible with: Evolv Cricket Replacement Parts & Evolv Cricket Tub Assembly 🎯
Made in Ohio, the Cricket is the cannabis connoisseur’s dream device 🌿💨.
🔥 The Most Advanced All-in-One Pocket Dab Rig
✔️ Taste every terp with tightly controlled temperature 🎯.
✔️ Airflow designed to deliver waterpipe-smooth hits & dense vapor without harshness 🌬️.
✔️ Efficient heating technology ensures 90% of concentrate is delivered, reducing waste 🌡️.
✔️ Fast heating & cooling – Within 5 seconds, take a puff & put it back in your pocket without leakage worries ⏳.
✔️ Built-in concentrate storage & loading tool for ultimate convenience 🎒.
🌟 Key Specs:
✔️ Variable Voltage: Up to 600°F, 1° adjustable 🔥
✔️ Battery: Built-in 850mAh 🔋
✔️ Size: 116mm x 39.3mm x 12mm 📏
✔️ Charging: Type-C 🔌
✔️ Heating: Titanium Tub 🛠️
✔️ Heat-Up Time: 1 Second ⚡
✔️ Display: Digital Screen 📟
✔️ Draw Activation: Fire Button 🔘
✔️ Airflow: Fixed 🌬️
✔️ Magnetic Cap 🧲
✔️ Built-in Dab Tool & Storage 🎒
✔️ Made in the U.S.A. 🇺🇸
📦 Includes:
✔️ 1 x Evolv Cricket Device 🦗
✔️ 2 x Glass Chimneys 🔄
✔️ 5 x Silicone Pucks 🛠️
✔️ 1 x Built-in Dab Tool 🎯
✔️ 1 x Type-C Charging Cable 🔌
✔️ 1 x User Manual 📖
🚨 Legal Disclaimer: This product & all products on this site are intended & sold for legal purposes only ✅.
💨 Elevate Yo
✔️ Compatible with: Evolv Cricket Replacement Parts & Evolv Cricket Tub Assembly 🎯
Made in Ohio, the Cricket is the cannabis connoisseur’s dream device 🌿💨.
🔥 The Most Advanced All-in-One Pocket Dab Rig
✔️ Taste every terp with tightly controlled temperature 🎯.
✔️ Airflow designed to deliver waterpipe-smooth hits & dense vapor without harshness 🌬️.
✔️ Efficient heating technology ensures 90% of concentrate is delivered, reducing waste 🌡️.
✔️ Fast heating & cooling – Within 5 seconds, take a puff & put it back in your pocket without leakage worries ⏳.
✔️ Built-in concentrate storage & loading tool for ultimate convenience 🎒.
🌟 Key Specs:
✔️ Variable Voltage: Up to 600°F, 1° adjustable 🔥
✔️ Battery: Built-in 850mAh 🔋
✔️ Size: 116mm x 39.3mm x 12mm 📏
✔️ Charging: Type-C 🔌
✔️ Heating: Titanium Tub 🛠️
✔️ Heat-Up Time: 1 Second ⚡
✔️ Display: Digital Screen 📟
✔️ Draw Activation: Fire Button 🔘
✔️ Airflow: Fixed 🌬️
✔️ Magnetic Cap 🧲
✔️ Built-in Dab Tool & Storage 🎒
✔️ Made in the U.S.A. 🇺🇸
📦 Includes:
✔️ 1 x Evolv Cricket Device 🦗
✔️ 2 x Glass Chimneys 🔄
✔️ 5 x Silicone Pucks 🛠️
✔️ 1 x Built-in Dab Tool 🎯
✔️ 1 x Type-C Charging Cable 🔌
✔️ 1 x User Manual 📖
🚨 Legal Disclaimer: This product & all products on this site are intended & sold for legal purposes only ✅.
💨 Elevate Yo
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item