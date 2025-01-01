About this product
🔥 Dugout Man – The Ultimate Discreet Smoking Accessory
The most convenient accessory for any connoisseur looking to be discreet is a dugout. Small and portable, it gives you a spot to keep a pipe and your stash!
This dugout features an aluminum frame, which is super strong and durable 💪. It comes equipped with a metal one-hitter bat, sneakily disguised as a cigarette 🚬 with a serrated edge to help pack a perfect bowl.
The top of the dugout has a swivel lid, so it snaps back into place after you have what you need from inside 🔄. The stash compartment is roomy, so you can grind up and pack more than enough for the day 🌿. The colorful exterior is adorned with iconic Up in Smoke imagery 🎨🔥.
📏 Specifications:
✔️ Patented Metal Digger One-Hitter Bat ⚙️
✔️ Swivel Lid & Stash Compartment 🔄
✔️ Pocket-Sized & Discreet 🎒
✔️ Made from CNC Aluminum 🏆
✔️ Metal One-Hitter Bat 🚬
✔️ Small Enough to Slip Into a Pocket 👖
✔️ Available in Black, Green, and Purple 🎨
The most convenient accessory for any connoisseur looking to be discreet is a dugout. Small and portable, it gives you a spot to keep a pipe and your stash!
This dugout features an aluminum frame, which is super strong and durable 💪. It comes equipped with a metal one-hitter bat, sneakily disguised as a cigarette 🚬 with a serrated edge to help pack a perfect bowl.
The top of the dugout has a swivel lid, so it snaps back into place after you have what you need from inside 🔄. The stash compartment is roomy, so you can grind up and pack more than enough for the day 🌿. The colorful exterior is adorned with iconic Up in Smoke imagery 🎨🔥.
📏 Specifications:
✔️ Patented Metal Digger One-Hitter Bat ⚙️
✔️ Swivel Lid & Stash Compartment 🔄
✔️ Pocket-Sized & Discreet 🎒
✔️ Made from CNC Aluminum 🏆
✔️ Metal One-Hitter Bat 🚬
✔️ Small Enough to Slip Into a Pocket 👖
✔️ Available in Black, Green, and Purple 🎨
Famous X Dugout and One Hitter
DiscreetsmokerSmoking Accessories
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🔥 Dugout Man – The Ultimate Discreet Smoking Accessory
The most convenient accessory for any connoisseur looking to be discreet is a dugout. Small and portable, it gives you a spot to keep a pipe and your stash!
This dugout features an aluminum frame, which is super strong and durable 💪. It comes equipped with a metal one-hitter bat, sneakily disguised as a cigarette 🚬 with a serrated edge to help pack a perfect bowl.
The top of the dugout has a swivel lid, so it snaps back into place after you have what you need from inside 🔄. The stash compartment is roomy, so you can grind up and pack more than enough for the day 🌿. The colorful exterior is adorned with iconic Up in Smoke imagery 🎨🔥.
📏 Specifications:
✔️ Patented Metal Digger One-Hitter Bat ⚙️
✔️ Swivel Lid & Stash Compartment 🔄
✔️ Pocket-Sized & Discreet 🎒
✔️ Made from CNC Aluminum 🏆
✔️ Metal One-Hitter Bat 🚬
✔️ Small Enough to Slip Into a Pocket 👖
✔️ Available in Black, Green, and Purple 🎨
The most convenient accessory for any connoisseur looking to be discreet is a dugout. Small and portable, it gives you a spot to keep a pipe and your stash!
This dugout features an aluminum frame, which is super strong and durable 💪. It comes equipped with a metal one-hitter bat, sneakily disguised as a cigarette 🚬 with a serrated edge to help pack a perfect bowl.
The top of the dugout has a swivel lid, so it snaps back into place after you have what you need from inside 🔄. The stash compartment is roomy, so you can grind up and pack more than enough for the day 🌿. The colorful exterior is adorned with iconic Up in Smoke imagery 🎨🔥.
📏 Specifications:
✔️ Patented Metal Digger One-Hitter Bat ⚙️
✔️ Swivel Lid & Stash Compartment 🔄
✔️ Pocket-Sized & Discreet 🎒
✔️ Made from CNC Aluminum 🏆
✔️ Metal One-Hitter Bat 🚬
✔️ Small Enough to Slip Into a Pocket 👖
✔️ Available in Black, Green, and Purple 🎨
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item