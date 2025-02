πŸ”₯ Dugout Man – The Ultimate Discreet Smoking Accessory

The most convenient accessory for any connoisseur looking to be discreet is a dugout. Small and portable, it gives you a spot to keep a pipe and your stash!



This dugout features an aluminum frame, which is super strong and durable πŸ’ͺ. It comes equipped with a metal one-hitter bat, sneakily disguised as a cigarette 🚬 with a serrated edge to help pack a perfect bowl.



The top of the dugout has a swivel lid, so it snaps back into place after you have what you need from inside πŸ”„. The stash compartment is roomy, so you can grind up and pack more than enough for the day 🌿. The colorful exterior is adorned with iconic Up in Smoke imagery 🎨πŸ”₯.



πŸ“ Specifications:

βœ”οΈ Patented Metal Digger One-Hitter Bat βš™οΈ

βœ”οΈ Swivel Lid & Stash Compartment πŸ”„

βœ”οΈ Pocket-Sized & Discreet πŸŽ’

βœ”οΈ Made from CNC Aluminum πŸ†

βœ”οΈ Metal One-Hitter Bat 🚬

βœ”οΈ Small Enough to Slip Into a Pocket πŸ‘–

βœ”οΈ Available in Black, Green, and Purple 🎨

