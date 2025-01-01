🔥 Focus V CARTA 2 eRig MAX Oil Atomizer & Saber Hot Knife Bundle | 2000mAh

Experience the ultimate in portable dabbing with the Focus V CARTA 2 eRig MAX Oil Atomizer & Saber Hot Knife Bundle 🎯. This innovative kit offers everything you need for a premium concentrate experience, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features 🚀.



🌟 Key Features:

✔️ Powerful 2000mAh Battery 🔋 – Enjoy extended sessions without the worry of running out of power.

✔️ Full Temperature Range 🌡️ – Customize your experience with precise temperature settings from 365°F to 635°F to suit your preferences 🔥.

✔️ MAX Atomizer 🌿 – Large chamber maximizes heated surface area for optimal vapor production 💨.

✔️ Borosilicate Glass Bubbler Attachment 🌊 – Provides smooth hits with enhanced filtration & flavor.

✔️ Silicone Carb Cap & Tethered Sleeve 🛠️ – Effortlessly control airflow and maintain the integrity of your concentrates.

✔️ OLED Screen 📟 – Easily monitor your settings & battery life at a glance.

✔️ Customizable RGB-LED Lights 🎨 – Personalize your setup with vibrant lighting options.

✔️ Smart App Connectivity 📱 – Take remote control of your device for a truly modern experience.

✔️ Travel Stopper & Shoulder Bag 🎒 – Discreetly transport your eRig anywhere with added convenience.



🔪 Saber Hot Knife Features:

✔️ Three Power Levels ⚡ – Tailor your heating experience to meet your specific needs.

✔️ LED Spotlight 💡 – Illuminate your workspace for precise handling of concentrates.

✔️ Interchangeable Tips 🔄 – Versatility at your fingertips, with options to suit any preference.



With multiple color options available 🎨, the Focus V CARTA 2 eRig MAX Oil Atomizer & Saber Hot Knife Bundle is not just about functionality; it's about making a statement 🎯.

