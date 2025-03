🧱 Multi-Level Rig Station for Focus V Carta 2

This multi-level rig station really stacks up! All your session needs are stored in one place and cleaning up your rig after is a snap. 🧼✨



🔋 Base Tier:

Made to hold the charging dock in the base level, this tray secures your Carta 2 while it is charging and in use. 🔌



🧪 Second Tier:

Features recessed spots for:



🧴 ISO dispensing pump



🥃 Swab beaker



🗡️ The Saber tool



🧈 Concentrate jar



🛡️ Third Tier:

Includes a bungee "safety net" that holds your Focus V Carta 2 vaporizer firmly in place during use.



⚠️ Does not include the Focus V Carta 2, the charging base, or the concentrate jar shown in the photos.

