oling Power!

The Bong XL features Freeze Pipe's largest glycerin coil for ultimate cooling power 🌬️❄️. This extra-large coil is paired with a beaker base & showerhead-style percolator, chosen for its high levels of percolation & low drag 🔥💨.



All of these design elements make the Freeze Pipe Bong XL the perfect daily driver for herb 🌿.



🌟 Key Features:

✔️ Largest Freeze Pipe Glycerin Coil ❄️ – Massive cooling potential for ultra-smooth hits.

✔️ Widened Coil 🔄 – Increased airflow & easier cleaning.

✔️ Showerhead Percolator 🌊 – Maximum percolation with low drag for smooth inhales.

✔️ No Mess or Hassle with Ice Cubes 🚫🧊 – Skip the melting ice mess.

✔️ 90° Joint 🎯 – Perfect for ash catchers & other accessories.



💡 What is Glycerin?

Glycerin is a gel-like liquid that can reach freezing temperatures faster & stay cold longer than ice without freezing solid or cracking glass ❄️.



✔️ Sealed chamber prevents melting & overfilling 🚫💦.

✔️ Completely safe & non-toxic, commonly found in food & sweeteners 🍬.



🛠️ How to Use Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber:

✔️ Step 1: Place the glycerin chamber in the freezer for at least 1 hour 🧊⏳.

✔️ Step 2: Connect the joints of the glycerin chamber & base.

✔️ Step 3: Grab the black clip and place the wider side on the base & the slim side on the glycerin chamber.

✔️ Step 4: Gently press down on the connector until it snaps into place 🔩.

