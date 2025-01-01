About this product
oling Power!
The Bong XL features Freeze Pipe's largest glycerin coil for ultimate cooling power 🌬️❄️. This extra-large coil is paired with a beaker base & showerhead-style percolator, chosen for its high levels of percolation & low drag 🔥💨.
All of these design elements make the Freeze Pipe Bong XL the perfect daily driver for herb 🌿.
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ Largest Freeze Pipe Glycerin Coil ❄️ – Massive cooling potential for ultra-smooth hits.
✔️ Widened Coil 🔄 – Increased airflow & easier cleaning.
✔️ Showerhead Percolator 🌊 – Maximum percolation with low drag for smooth inhales.
✔️ No Mess or Hassle with Ice Cubes 🚫🧊 – Skip the melting ice mess.
✔️ 90° Joint 🎯 – Perfect for ash catchers & other accessories.
💡 What is Glycerin?
Glycerin is a gel-like liquid that can reach freezing temperatures faster & stay cold longer than ice without freezing solid or cracking glass ❄️.
✔️ Sealed chamber prevents melting & overfilling 🚫💦.
✔️ Completely safe & non-toxic, commonly found in food & sweeteners 🍬.
🛠️ How to Use Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber:
✔️ Step 1: Place the glycerin chamber in the freezer for at least 1 hour 🧊⏳.
✔️ Step 2: Connect the joints of the glycerin chamber & base.
✔️ Step 3: Grab the black clip and place the wider side on the base & the slim side on the glycerin chamber.
✔️ Step 4: Gently press down on the connector until it snaps into place 🔩.
Freeze Pipe Bong XL
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
