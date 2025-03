oling Power!

The Bong XL features Freeze Pipe's largest glycerin coil for ultimate cooling power πŸŒ¬οΈβ„οΈ. This extra-large coil is paired with a beaker base & showerhead-style percolator, chosen for its high levels of percolation & low drag πŸ”₯πŸ’¨.



All of these design elements make the Freeze Pipe Bong XL the perfect daily driver for herb 🌿.



🌟 Key Features:

βœ”οΈ Largest Freeze Pipe Glycerin Coil ❄️ – Massive cooling potential for ultra-smooth hits.

βœ”οΈ Widened Coil πŸ”„ – Increased airflow & easier cleaning.

βœ”οΈ Showerhead Percolator 🌊 – Maximum percolation with low drag for smooth inhales.

βœ”οΈ No Mess or Hassle with Ice Cubes 🚫🧊 – Skip the melting ice mess.

βœ”οΈ 90Β° Joint 🎯 – Perfect for ash catchers & other accessories.



πŸ’‘ What is Glycerin?

Glycerin is a gel-like liquid that can reach freezing temperatures faster & stay cold longer than ice without freezing solid or cracking glass ❄️.



βœ”οΈ Sealed chamber prevents melting & overfilling πŸš«πŸ’¦.

βœ”οΈ Completely safe & non-toxic, commonly found in food & sweeteners 🍬.



πŸ› οΈ How to Use Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber:

βœ”οΈ Step 1: Place the glycerin chamber in the freezer for at least 1 hour 🧊⏳.

βœ”οΈ Step 2: Connect the joints of the glycerin chamber & base.

βœ”οΈ Step 3: Grab the black clip and place the wider side on the base & the slim side on the glycerin chamber.

βœ”οΈ Step 4: Gently press down on the connector until it snaps into place πŸ”©.

