❄️ The Freeze Pipe Bubbler – Ultimate Smoothness & Filtration

The Freeze Pipe Bubbler is a hammer-style bubbler that includes a freezable, glycerin-filled chamber that securely snaps onto the bubbler base ❄️🔗. Located inside the bubbler is a 6-arm tree perc for efficient water filtration 🌊💨.



🌟 Key Features:

✔️ Attachable Glycerin Chamber ❄️ – Delivers shockingly smooth hits.

✔️ 6-Tree Arm Percolator 🌳 – Provides maximum filtration.

✔️ Dual Cooling & Filtration 💨 – Smoke is first cooled and filtered through water percolation, then further chilled through the frozen glycerin chamber.

✔️ High-Quality Borosilicate Glass 🔥 – Ensures durability & heat resistance.

✔️ 18 mm Bowl Size 🏆 – Perfect for large, satisfying hits.



🤔 What is Glycerin?

Glycerin is a gel-like liquid that reaches freezing temperatures faster and stays cold longer than ice, without freezing solid or cracking the glass ❄️.



✔️ Sealed Chamber Design – Prevents melting, unlike traditional ice pinch pieces where melted ice can overflow the percolation chamber.

✔️ Completely Safe & Non-Toxic ✅ – Commonly found in food & sweeteners.



🛠️ How to Use the Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber

1️⃣ Place the glycerin chamber in the freezer and let it sit for at least 1 hour 🕒. You can leave it in longer or store it permanently in the freezer so it's always ready when you are!



2️⃣ Connect the joints of the glycerin chamber and the base.



3️⃣ Grab the black clip and attach it:

Place the wider side on the glycerin chamber.

Place the slimmer side on the base piece.



4️⃣ Press down gently on the connector until it snaps into place 🔗✅.

