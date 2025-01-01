About this product
❄️ Arctic Power in the Palm of Your Hand – Freeze Pipe's Newest Mini Bong
Freeze Pipe's newest bong takes everything you love about our tried & true bong and shrinks it down to a comfortable 1lb 🏆.
✔️ Utilizes the venerable and highly requested Honeycomb perc along with an Inline perc for a two-part filtration system of ultra-smoothness 💨.
✔️ Topped off with our Revolver Coil to create the best mini bong you'll ever use 🔄🔥.
🌊 Iconic Perc Combo
✔️ Honeycomb + Inline Perc – You asked, and it's finally here! 🌿💨
🔫 Revolver Glycerin Coil
✔️ Big pulls, little effort 🎯.
✔️ Upgraded coil promotes better airflow and easy cleaning ✅.
📏 The Definition of Compact & Portable
✔️ Thick glass & a wide base that rests in your palm ✋.
⏰ Freezes Quick & Stays Frozen
✔️ 1-hour freeze is all you need ❄️.
✔️ Stays cold for the whole group sesh 🎉.
🤔 What is Glycerin?
✔️ Glycerin is a non-toxic fatty gel that's commonly found in food and sweeteners 🏆.
✔️ Gets to freezing temperatures quicker than water & stays cold longer ❄️.
✔️ Doesn’t expand & contract like water – no added pressure on the glass ✅.
✔️ Pop it in the freezer for 1-hour & it’ll stay cold for you and your friends to get where you wanna go 💨.
🛠️ How to Use the Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber
1️⃣ Place the glycerin chamber in the freezer and let it sit for at least 1 hour ❄️. You can leave it longer or store it in the freezer permanently so it’s always ready!
2️⃣ Connect the joints of the glycerin chamber and the base 🔗.
3️⃣ Grab the black clip and get it in position on the joint.
4️⃣ Press on the clip gently until it snaps into place 🔄✅.
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
