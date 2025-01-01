❄️ Arctic Power in the Palm of Your Hand – Freeze Pipe's Newest Mini Bong

Freeze Pipe's newest bong takes everything you love about our tried & true bong and shrinks it down to a comfortable 1lb 🏆.



✔️ Utilizes the venerable and highly requested Honeycomb perc along with an Inline perc for a two-part filtration system of ultra-smoothness 💨.

✔️ Topped off with our Revolver Coil to create the best mini bong you'll ever use 🔄🔥.



🌊 Iconic Perc Combo

✔️ Honeycomb + Inline Perc – You asked, and it's finally here! 🌿💨



🔫 Revolver Glycerin Coil

✔️ Big pulls, little effort 🎯.

✔️ Upgraded coil promotes better airflow and easy cleaning ✅.



📏 The Definition of Compact & Portable

✔️ Thick glass & a wide base that rests in your palm ✋.



⏰ Freezes Quick & Stays Frozen

✔️ 1-hour freeze is all you need ❄️.

✔️ Stays cold for the whole group sesh 🎉.



🤔 What is Glycerin?

✔️ Glycerin is a non-toxic fatty gel that's commonly found in food and sweeteners 🏆.

✔️ Gets to freezing temperatures quicker than water & stays cold longer ❄️.

✔️ Doesn’t expand & contract like water – no added pressure on the glass ✅.

✔️ Pop it in the freezer for 1-hour & it’ll stay cold for you and your friends to get where you wanna go 💨.



🛠️ How to Use the Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber

1️⃣ Place the glycerin chamber in the freezer and let it sit for at least 1 hour ❄️. You can leave it longer or store it in the freezer permanently so it’s always ready!



2️⃣ Connect the joints of the glycerin chamber and the base 🔗.



3️⃣ Grab the black clip and get it in position on the joint.



4️⃣ Press on the clip gently until it snaps into place 🔄✅.

