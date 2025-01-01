About this product
Freeze Pipe Mini Bong – Arctic Power in the Palm of Your Hand ❄️💨
Experience cooler, smoother hits in a compact, lightweight design with the Freeze Pipe Mini Bong. This high-performance bong features dual percolation, a revolutionary glycerin coil, and freezes in just 1 hour for the ultimate smooth smoking session.
🌟 Features & Benefits
✔️ Dual Perc Filtration – Honeycomb + Inline percolators deliver ultra-smooth rips with superior water filtration.
✔️ Revolver Glycerin Coil – Enhances airflow & cooling, ensuring effortless, flavorful hits.
✔️ Compact & Portable – Lightweight (1lb) & durable, perfect for both home use and travel.
✔️ Quick Freeze Technology – 1-hour freeze time keeps your bong ice-cold for extended sessions.
✔️ Thick Glass & Wide Base – Sturdy, well-balanced design for a comfortable grip & added durability.
🔎 Specifications
📏 Height: Compact & travel-friendly
💪 Material: Premium borosilicate glass
🌊 Percolation: Honeycomb + Inline Perc
🌀 Cooling: Revolver Glycerin Coil
❄️ Freeze Time: 1 Hour
❄️ What is Glycerin & Why Does It Matter?
Glycerin is a non-toxic fatty gel commonly found in food and sweeteners. Unlike ice, glycerin freezes faster, stays cold longer, and doesn’t expand or crack glass. This means:
✅ Colder, smoother hits without dilution
✅ No melting ice = no mess or water overflow
✅ More enjoyable sessions with less harshness
🛠️ How to Use the Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber
1️⃣ Freeze It – Place the glycerin coil in the freezer for at least 1 hour (longer is fine).
2️⃣ Connect It – Attach the glycerin chamber to the base using the included black clip.
3️⃣ Snap & Enjoy – Once secured, take ultra-chilled, smooth hits every time!
Bongs & Waterpipes
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
