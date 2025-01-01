Freeze Pipe Mini Bong – Arctic Power in the Palm of Your Hand ❄️💨

Experience cooler, smoother hits in a compact, lightweight design with the Freeze Pipe Mini Bong. This high-performance bong features dual percolation, a revolutionary glycerin coil, and freezes in just 1 hour for the ultimate smooth smoking session.



🌟 Features & Benefits

✔️ Dual Perc Filtration – Honeycomb + Inline percolators deliver ultra-smooth rips with superior water filtration.

✔️ Revolver Glycerin Coil – Enhances airflow & cooling, ensuring effortless, flavorful hits.

✔️ Compact & Portable – Lightweight (1lb) & durable, perfect for both home use and travel.

✔️ Quick Freeze Technology – 1-hour freeze time keeps your bong ice-cold for extended sessions.

✔️ Thick Glass & Wide Base – Sturdy, well-balanced design for a comfortable grip & added durability.



🔎 Specifications

📏 Height: Compact & travel-friendly

💪 Material: Premium borosilicate glass

🌊 Percolation: Honeycomb + Inline Perc

🌀 Cooling: Revolver Glycerin Coil

❄️ Freeze Time: 1 Hour



❄️ What is Glycerin & Why Does It Matter?

Glycerin is a non-toxic fatty gel commonly found in food and sweeteners. Unlike ice, glycerin freezes faster, stays cold longer, and doesn’t expand or crack glass. This means:



✅ Colder, smoother hits without dilution

✅ No melting ice = no mess or water overflow

✅ More enjoyable sessions with less harshness



🛠️ How to Use the Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber

1️⃣ Freeze It – Place the glycerin coil in the freezer for at least 1 hour (longer is fine).

2️⃣ Connect It – Attach the glycerin chamber to the base using the included black clip.

3️⃣ Snap & Enjoy – Once secured, take ultra-chilled, smooth hits every time!

read more