Freeze Pipe Mini Bong – Arctic Power in the Palm of Your Hand β„οΈπŸ’¨

Experience cooler, smoother hits in a compact, lightweight design with the Freeze Pipe Mini Bong. This high-performance bong features dual percolation, a revolutionary glycerin coil, and freezes in just 1 hour for the ultimate smooth smoking session.



🌟 Features & Benefits

βœ”οΈ Dual Perc Filtration – Honeycomb + Inline percolators deliver ultra-smooth rips with superior water filtration.

βœ”οΈ Revolver Glycerin Coil – Enhances airflow & cooling, ensuring effortless, flavorful hits.

βœ”οΈ Compact & Portable – Lightweight (1lb) & durable, perfect for both home use and travel.

βœ”οΈ Quick Freeze Technology – 1-hour freeze time keeps your bong ice-cold for extended sessions.

βœ”οΈ Thick Glass & Wide Base – Sturdy, well-balanced design for a comfortable grip & added durability.



πŸ”Ž Specifications

πŸ“ Height: Compact & travel-friendly

πŸ’ͺ Material: Premium borosilicate glass

🌊 Percolation: Honeycomb + Inline Perc

πŸŒ€ Cooling: Revolver Glycerin Coil

❄️ Freeze Time: 1 Hour



❄️ What is Glycerin & Why Does It Matter?

Glycerin is a non-toxic fatty gel commonly found in food and sweeteners. Unlike ice, glycerin freezes faster, stays cold longer, and doesn’t expand or crack glass. This means:



✠Colder, smoother hits without dilution

✠No melting ice = no mess or water overflow

✠More enjoyable sessions with less harshness



πŸ› οΈ How to Use the Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber

1️⃣ Freeze It – Place the glycerin coil in the freezer for at least 1 hour (longer is fine).

2️⃣ Connect It – Attach the glycerin chamber to the base using the included black clip.

3️⃣ Snap & Enjoy – Once secured, take ultra-chilled, smooth hits every time!

read more