Fujima Death's Head Moth Sarcophagus Polyresin Stash Box – 5.5" x 4" 🪦🦋

It's the perfect resting place for your precious (or not so precious) belongings – the Fujima Death's Head Moth Sarcophagus Polyresin Stash Box!



"Not just for the dearly departed, this stash box can hold all your treasures. Keep them safe and stylish with the Fujima Death's Head Moth Sarcophagus Polyresin Stash Box!" 🖤✨



📏 5.5 inches by 4.1 inches

📦 Polyresin stash box

🦋 Death's Head Moth design

⚰️ Sarcophagus shape

🎁 Perfect for stashing accessories



Whether you're into gothic vibes, alternative décor, or just need a cool hideaway for your stash, this box brings a touch of mystery and macabre charm to your space. 💀🌑

