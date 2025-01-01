Fumed Nude Bod Glass Water Pipe – 8" / 14mm Female | Sculpted Elegance, Smooth Performance 💨✨

Turn heads while enjoying cleaner, smoother hits with the Fumed Nude Bod Glass Water Pipe. Standing at 8 inches tall, this unique piece is a true blend of functional artistry and reliable performance, designed to elevate both your sessions and your setup.



🔑 Key Features



High-Quality Borosilicate Glass 🔥

Made from durable, heat-resistant glass for lasting performance and crystal-clear aesthetics.



Perforated Torso Percolator 💧

The standout torso-style perc features precision perforations for enhanced smoke diffusion and smoother inhales.



Fumed Glass Detailing 🌫️

Elegant fumed accents give the piece a shimmering, color-shifting effect—making each pipe unique and visually captivating.



Modern Stemless Design 🌬️

The stemless joint connection streamlines the silhouette while improving airflow and ease of cleaning.



Includes 14mm Male Herb Slide 🔗

Comes with a 14mm male bowl featuring grip marbles for safe and convenient handling.



📏 Specifications



Height: 8 inches



Joint Size: 14mm Female



Material: Borosilicate Glass



Perc Type: Perforated Torso



Includes: 14mm Male Herb Slide



Whether you're an experienced collector or just starting your glassware journey, the Fumed Nude Bod Glass Water Pipe delivers a refined, flavorful experience wrapped in artistic design. 🌿🔥



Add this sculptural statement piece to your collection and elevate every session.

