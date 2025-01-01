About this product
Fumed Nude Bod Glass Water Pipe – 8" / 14mm Female | Sculpted Elegance, Smooth Performance 💨✨
Turn heads while enjoying cleaner, smoother hits with the Fumed Nude Bod Glass Water Pipe. Standing at 8 inches tall, this unique piece is a true blend of functional artistry and reliable performance, designed to elevate both your sessions and your setup.
🔑 Key Features
High-Quality Borosilicate Glass 🔥
Made from durable, heat-resistant glass for lasting performance and crystal-clear aesthetics.
Perforated Torso Percolator 💧
The standout torso-style perc features precision perforations for enhanced smoke diffusion and smoother inhales.
Fumed Glass Detailing 🌫️
Elegant fumed accents give the piece a shimmering, color-shifting effect—making each pipe unique and visually captivating.
Modern Stemless Design 🌬️
The stemless joint connection streamlines the silhouette while improving airflow and ease of cleaning.
Includes 14mm Male Herb Slide 🔗
Comes with a 14mm male bowl featuring grip marbles for safe and convenient handling.
📏 Specifications
Height: 8 inches
Joint Size: 14mm Female
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Perc Type: Perforated Torso
Includes: 14mm Male Herb Slide
Whether you're an experienced collector or just starting your glassware journey, the Fumed Nude Bod Glass Water Pipe delivers a refined, flavorful experience wrapped in artistic design. 🌿🔥
Add this sculptural statement piece to your collection and elevate every session.
Fumed Nude Bod Glass Water Pipe - 8" / 14mm F
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
