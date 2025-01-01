G Pen Elite II Vaporizer – Next-Level Herbal Vaporization! 🔥

Grenco Science proudly introduces the G Pen Elite II, a revolutionary advancement in portable dry herb vaporization! Engineered to celebrate 10 years of innovation, this device is designed for ultimate performance, flavor, and efficiency.



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Dual Heating System – Convection & conduction technology ensures even, full-flavor vaporization. 🌬️

✔️ Pure, Clean Vapor – A patented clean air intake & full ceramic heating chamber maximize flavor & potency. 🍃

✔️ Individual Temperature Control – Set your temp between 200º - 430ºF (93º - 221ºC) for a customized session. 🔥

✔️ High-Resolution TFT Display – Full-color display with an intuitive settings menu for session duration, haptic feedback & more. 📊

✔️ Ergonomic, Sleek Design – A premium zinc-alloy body ensures durability, while the built-in carb system lets you control airflow. 💨

✔️ Cooled, Smooth Hits – The zirconia mouthpiece with a spiral air-path cools vapor before it reaches your lips for a comfortable draw. ❄️

✔️ Built-in Packing Tool – Hidden pick tool at the bottom for easy loading & clearing. 🛠️

✔️ USB-C Fast Charging – Fully charge in 1.5 hours for up to 1 hour of vaporization time. 🔋



📦 What’s in the Box?

✔️ 1 G Pen Elite II Vaporizer (For Ground Material)

✔️ 1 G Pen Elite II Silicone Sleeve

✔️ 1 USB to USB-C Charging Cable

✔️ 1 Hemp Travel Case

✔️ 1 Pick Tool



⚠️ Not compatible with concentrates or liquids. Ground material not included.

