G Pen Elite II Vaporizer – Next-Level Herbal Vaporization! 🔥
Grenco Science proudly introduces the G Pen Elite II, a revolutionary advancement in portable dry herb vaporization! Engineered to celebrate 10 years of innovation, this device is designed for ultimate performance, flavor, and efficiency.
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Dual Heating System – Convection & conduction technology ensures even, full-flavor vaporization. 🌬️
✔️ Pure, Clean Vapor – A patented clean air intake & full ceramic heating chamber maximize flavor & potency. 🍃
✔️ Individual Temperature Control – Set your temp between 200º - 430ºF (93º - 221ºC) for a customized session. 🔥
✔️ High-Resolution TFT Display – Full-color display with an intuitive settings menu for session duration, haptic feedback & more. 📊
✔️ Ergonomic, Sleek Design – A premium zinc-alloy body ensures durability, while the built-in carb system lets you control airflow. 💨
✔️ Cooled, Smooth Hits – The zirconia mouthpiece with a spiral air-path cools vapor before it reaches your lips for a comfortable draw. ❄️
✔️ Built-in Packing Tool – Hidden pick tool at the bottom for easy loading & clearing. 🛠️
✔️ USB-C Fast Charging – Fully charge in 1.5 hours for up to 1 hour of vaporization time. 🔋
📦 What’s in the Box?
✔️ 1 G Pen Elite II Vaporizer (For Ground Material)
✔️ 1 G Pen Elite II Silicone Sleeve
✔️ 1 USB to USB-C Charging Cable
✔️ 1 Hemp Travel Case
✔️ 1 Pick Tool
⚠️ Not compatible with concentrates or liquids. Ground material not included.
