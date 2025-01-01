About this product
🔵🪵 Glass Top Cobalt Blue Humboldt Humidor 🔒✨
✔️ Organize and preserve your favorite strains with the Glass Top Cobalt Blue Humboldt Humidor 🌿🔹. This humidor is designed to hold 12 glass jars, each capable of storing 1/4 oz of dried flower, making it perfect for enthusiasts who enjoy curating their collection.
✔️ Mahogany Construction for durability 🏗️🌳
✔️ High Gloss Paint for a sleek, modern look 🎨✨
✔️ Silver Hardware adds a touch of elegance 🏛️💎
✔️ Internal Quadrant Locking Hinges to prevent lid pressure 🔧🚪
✔️ 12 (4 oz) Glass Jars with real bamboo lids 🏺🎋
✔️ Removable Curing Grid for convenient organization 📦📏
✔️ Durable Lock & Key Set for security 🔐🗝️
✔️ Labels & Personal Rating System for easy identification 🏷️📊
✔️ Hydrometer for monitoring humidity levels 🌡️💨
📏 Dimensions: 10″ x 8″ x 5″ 📦📐
🌿 Enhance your herbal experience with this stylish and functional humidor, designed for tobacco or legal dry herb usage. ⚖️🍃
Glass Top Cobalt Blue Humboldt Humidor
Discreetsmoker
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
