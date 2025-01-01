Goblin Claw Goblet Wig Wag Glass Chillum – 3.25" | Fantasy-Inspired Functionality 🐉🔥

Step into a realm of style and craftsmanship with the Goblin Claw Goblet Wig Wag Glass Chillum. At just 3.25 inches, this compact yet captivating piece brings a fantasy-inspired design to your smoking ritual—perfect for collectors and casual users alike.



🔑 Key Features



Chillum-Style Hand Pipe 💨

Enjoy smooth, direct draws with this classic one-hitter design, ideal for quick, flavorful sessions on the go.



Goblin Claw Motif 🧙

A whimsical and artistic claw-shaped detail brings a mythical twist to your smoking setup—sure to turn heads.



Wig Wag Swirl Pattern 🌀

Intricately worked glass featuring a mesmerizing swirl that’s unique to each piece, showcasing its handcrafted charm.



Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔬

Made from high-quality, heat-resistant glass, offering long-lasting use and resistance to thermal shock.



Whether you're diving into fantasy aesthetics or expanding your hand pipe collection, the Goblin Claw Goblet Wig Wag Chillum is the perfect blend of art and performance. Compact, eye-catching, and ready for any adventure—this chillum brings the magic to every session. ✨

