About this product
G Pen Connect – Revolutionary Concentrate Vaporizer 🚀💨
Compatible with: G Pen Connect Replacement Parts, G Pen Connect Tanks
The G Pen Connect is a revolutionary alternative to conventional concentrate consumption that heats to temperature within five seconds ⏳⚡ of activation to deliver high-density, quality vapor production 🌬️💎 without the hassle of a torch and exposed nail.
Powered by a ceramic heating element 🏺🔥 and featuring patented reverse airflow technology, the G Pen Connect vaporizes concentrates evenly and efficiently 🍯✨ and pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece 🥃💨 to deliver smooth and powerful draws.
Key Features:
✔️ Variable Voltage: 3.1V / 3.6V / 4.1V 🔋⚙️
✔️ Battery: Built-in 850mAh 🔋⚡
✔️ Size: 5.5" x 5.1" x 1.8" 📏🔩
✔️ Charging: Micro USB 🔌🔄
✔️ Heating: Ceramic Chamber 🏺🔥
✔️ Joint Size: 14mm 🌿🎯
✔️ Spring-Loaded Carb Release ⚡🖲️
✔️ Magnetic Cap 🧲🛡️
Includes:
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Battery 🔋
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Tank 🏺
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Housing 🏠
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Male Glass Adapter 14mm 🥃
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Male Glass Adapter Connector 🔩
📦 1 x Micro USB to USB Charging Cable 🔌
📦 3 x Replacement O-Rings 🔄
🛑 This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only. ⚖️🌿
Compatible with: G Pen Connect Replacement Parts, G Pen Connect Tanks
The G Pen Connect is a revolutionary alternative to conventional concentrate consumption that heats to temperature within five seconds ⏳⚡ of activation to deliver high-density, quality vapor production 🌬️💎 without the hassle of a torch and exposed nail.
Powered by a ceramic heating element 🏺🔥 and featuring patented reverse airflow technology, the G Pen Connect vaporizes concentrates evenly and efficiently 🍯✨ and pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece 🥃💨 to deliver smooth and powerful draws.
Key Features:
✔️ Variable Voltage: 3.1V / 3.6V / 4.1V 🔋⚙️
✔️ Battery: Built-in 850mAh 🔋⚡
✔️ Size: 5.5" x 5.1" x 1.8" 📏🔩
✔️ Charging: Micro USB 🔌🔄
✔️ Heating: Ceramic Chamber 🏺🔥
✔️ Joint Size: 14mm 🌿🎯
✔️ Spring-Loaded Carb Release ⚡🖲️
✔️ Magnetic Cap 🧲🛡️
Includes:
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Battery 🔋
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Tank 🏺
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Housing 🏠
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Male Glass Adapter 14mm 🥃
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Male Glass Adapter Connector 🔩
📦 1 x Micro USB to USB Charging Cable 🔌
📦 3 x Replacement O-Rings 🔄
🛑 This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only. ⚖️🌿
GPen Connect Vaporizer
DiscreetsmokerPortable Vaporizers
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
G Pen Connect – Revolutionary Concentrate Vaporizer 🚀💨
Compatible with: G Pen Connect Replacement Parts, G Pen Connect Tanks
The G Pen Connect is a revolutionary alternative to conventional concentrate consumption that heats to temperature within five seconds ⏳⚡ of activation to deliver high-density, quality vapor production 🌬️💎 without the hassle of a torch and exposed nail.
Powered by a ceramic heating element 🏺🔥 and featuring patented reverse airflow technology, the G Pen Connect vaporizes concentrates evenly and efficiently 🍯✨ and pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece 🥃💨 to deliver smooth and powerful draws.
Key Features:
✔️ Variable Voltage: 3.1V / 3.6V / 4.1V 🔋⚙️
✔️ Battery: Built-in 850mAh 🔋⚡
✔️ Size: 5.5" x 5.1" x 1.8" 📏🔩
✔️ Charging: Micro USB 🔌🔄
✔️ Heating: Ceramic Chamber 🏺🔥
✔️ Joint Size: 14mm 🌿🎯
✔️ Spring-Loaded Carb Release ⚡🖲️
✔️ Magnetic Cap 🧲🛡️
Includes:
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Battery 🔋
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Tank 🏺
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Housing 🏠
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Male Glass Adapter 14mm 🥃
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Male Glass Adapter Connector 🔩
📦 1 x Micro USB to USB Charging Cable 🔌
📦 3 x Replacement O-Rings 🔄
🛑 This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only. ⚖️🌿
Compatible with: G Pen Connect Replacement Parts, G Pen Connect Tanks
The G Pen Connect is a revolutionary alternative to conventional concentrate consumption that heats to temperature within five seconds ⏳⚡ of activation to deliver high-density, quality vapor production 🌬️💎 without the hassle of a torch and exposed nail.
Powered by a ceramic heating element 🏺🔥 and featuring patented reverse airflow technology, the G Pen Connect vaporizes concentrates evenly and efficiently 🍯✨ and pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece 🥃💨 to deliver smooth and powerful draws.
Key Features:
✔️ Variable Voltage: 3.1V / 3.6V / 4.1V 🔋⚙️
✔️ Battery: Built-in 850mAh 🔋⚡
✔️ Size: 5.5" x 5.1" x 1.8" 📏🔩
✔️ Charging: Micro USB 🔌🔄
✔️ Heating: Ceramic Chamber 🏺🔥
✔️ Joint Size: 14mm 🌿🎯
✔️ Spring-Loaded Carb Release ⚡🖲️
✔️ Magnetic Cap 🧲🛡️
Includes:
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Battery 🔋
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Tank 🏺
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Housing 🏠
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Male Glass Adapter 14mm 🥃
📦 1 x G Pen Connect Male Glass Adapter Connector 🔩
📦 1 x Micro USB to USB Charging Cable 🔌
📦 3 x Replacement O-Rings 🔄
🛑 This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only. ⚖️🌿
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item