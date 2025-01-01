Grateful Dead x Pulsar 510 DL 2.0 Pro Auto-Draw VV Vape Bar | 1000mAh 💀🎶💨

Discover the perfect blend of iconic style and cutting-edge technology with the Grateful Dead x Pulsar 510 DL 2.0 Pro Auto-Draw VV Vape Bar. Designed for vaping enthusiasts who value both aesthetics and performance, this vape bar offers an unparalleled experience.



Key Features:

🔋 New Upgrades: A larger battery and enhanced voltage settings allow for a fully customizable vaping experience tailored to your preferences.

📊 LED Display: Monitor your puffs effortlessly with the user-friendly LED display screen that keeps you informed.

👄 Comfortable Design: Enjoy extended vaping sessions with the ergonomic silicone mouthpiece that prioritizes comfort.

🌬️ Versatile Functionality: Experience seamless operation with breath control and button press activation for ultimate convenience.

🔗 Universal Compatibility: The 510 threading ensures compatibility with a vast range of cartridges, making this vape bar a versatile choice.

🕶️ Sleek & Discreet: Its discreet design and concealed cartridge port make it ideal for on-the-go use without drawing attention.

🔥 Pre-heat Function: Enjoy quick and consistent hits with the innovative pre-heat function, ensuring your sessions are always satisfying.

⚡ USB-C Charging: Easily stay powered up with the modern USB-C charging capability that enhances convenience.

🎨 Grateful Dead Design: Flaunt your unique style with the legendary Grateful Dead logo designs that set you apart from the crowd.



📝 Cartridge sold separately



📦 Available individually or as a 10-piece assorted display, this vape bar is a must-have for any true fan.

