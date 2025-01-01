Grateful Dead x Pulsar Grateful Frit Glass Spoon Pipe - 4.5" 🎶💨

Introducing the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Grateful Frit Glass Spoon Pipe, a perfect fusion of artistry and functionality. Measuring at a convenient 4.5 inches, this hand pipe is designed for those who appreciate both style and performance.



Key Features:

🎨 Unique Design: Crafted in collaboration with the iconic Grateful Dead, this pipe showcases a stunning blue, white, and red frit blocks design, making it a striking addition to your collection.

🔬 High-Quality Material: Made from durable borosilicate glass, this spoon pipe is built to withstand the test of time while delivering a smooth smoking experience.

📏 Compact Size: At just 4.5 inches long, it’s the ideal size for portability, allowing you to enjoy your favorite herbs on the go.

🥄 Spoon Style: The classic spoon style design makes it easy to use and clean, ensuring a hassle-free experience every time.



Whether you’re a dedicated Grateful Dead fan or simply appreciate unique glassware, this Grateful Dead x Pulsar Grateful Frit Glass Spoon Pipe is sure to elevate your smoking experience. Don’t miss out on this exceptional blend of culture and craftsmanship! 🌹🔥

