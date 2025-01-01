🎶 Grateful Dead x Pulsar Honest Tune Recycler Rig Set – 8.5" / 14mm F 💀🔥

Experience the ultimate fusion of art and functionality with the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Honest Tune Recycler Rig Set. Standing at an impressive 8.5 inches tall, this expertly crafted dab rig is designed for both enthusiasts and collectors alike.



🔑 Key Features:

♻️ Unique Recycler Style Build: Designed to enhance the smoothness of your dabbing experience, the recycler style ensures optimal filtration and cooling of your vapor.

🎨 Iconic Grateful Dead Design: Adorned with the beloved Steal Your Face decal, this rig showcases a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern craftsmanship.

🔴🔵⚪ Vibrant Color Accents: The rig features striking red, blue, and white color accents that make it a standout piece in any collection.

💨 Advanced Percolation: Equipped with a perforated circ percolator, this rig delivers exceptional diffusion for a smoother hit.

🎁 Complete Set: Comes with a matching Steal Your Face glass dab tool, a spinner disc carb cap, and terp beads for the ultimate dabbing experience.

🔥 High-Quality Borosilicate Glass: Crafted from durable borosilicate glass, this rig is designed to withstand high temperatures and resist thermal shock.

✔️ Grateful Dead x Pulsar Logo: Each piece is marked with the official logo, emphasizing its authenticity and collectibility.

🔩 Includes 14mm Male Banger: Featuring the iconic Grateful Dead logo, perfect for your dabbing needs.

