🎶 Grateful Dead x Pulsar Honest Tune Recycler Rig Set – 8.5" / 14mm F 💀🔥
Experience the ultimate fusion of art and functionality with the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Honest Tune Recycler Rig Set. Standing at an impressive 8.5 inches tall, this expertly crafted dab rig is designed for both enthusiasts and collectors alike.
🔑 Key Features:
♻️ Unique Recycler Style Build: Designed to enhance the smoothness of your dabbing experience, the recycler style ensures optimal filtration and cooling of your vapor.
🎨 Iconic Grateful Dead Design: Adorned with the beloved Steal Your Face decal, this rig showcases a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern craftsmanship.
🔴🔵⚪ Vibrant Color Accents: The rig features striking red, blue, and white color accents that make it a standout piece in any collection.
💨 Advanced Percolation: Equipped with a perforated circ percolator, this rig delivers exceptional diffusion for a smoother hit.
🎁 Complete Set: Comes with a matching Steal Your Face glass dab tool, a spinner disc carb cap, and terp beads for the ultimate dabbing experience.
🔥 High-Quality Borosilicate Glass: Crafted from durable borosilicate glass, this rig is designed to withstand high temperatures and resist thermal shock.
✔️ Grateful Dead x Pulsar Logo: Each piece is marked with the official logo, emphasizing its authenticity and collectibility.
🔩 Includes 14mm Male Banger: Featuring the iconic Grateful Dead logo, perfect for your dabbing needs.
Grateful Dead x Pulsar Honest Tune Recycler Rig Set - 8.5" / 14mm F
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
