⚡ Grateful Dead x Pulsar Lightning Bell Dab Rig Set – 7.5" / 14mm F 💀🎶

Elevate your dabbing experience with the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Lightning Bell Dab Rig Set, a striking fusion of art and functionality designed for enthusiasts and collectors alike.



Standing at a perfect 7.5 inches tall, this dab rig is not just a tool; it's a celebration of the legendary Grateful Dead culture.



🔑 Key Features:

🌩️ Unique Grateful Dead Design: Adorned with a vibrant lightning bolt design, this piece resonates with fans of the iconic band.

💨 Novelty Lightning Slits Disc Percolator: Experience smoother hits with the innovative percolator, ensuring optimal filtration and diffusion of your concentrates.

🌈 Steal Your Face Dichro Marble Decoration: Adds a touch of flair and personality, making every session a unique visual experience.

🎁 Complete Set: Comes with a matching Steal Your Face glass dab tool, spinner disc carb cap, and terp beads for a complete dabbing setup.

🔥 High-Quality Material: Crafted from durable borosilicate glass, ensuring longevity and resistance to thermal shock.

✔️ Grateful Dead x Pulsar Logo: A mark of authenticity and collaboration, perfect for fans and collectors.

🔩 Includes 14mm Male Banger: Ready for use right out of the box, this set is designed to accommodate your favorite concentrates.

