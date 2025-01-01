⚡ Grateful Dead x Pulsar Lightning Bolt Glass Water Pipe – 11.25" / 14mm F

A Striking Blend of Art, Function & Deadhead Spirit



Introducing the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Lightning Bolt Glass Water Pipe, a stunning collaboration between two iconic brands that fuses style and functionality like never before 🎶💨.



Standing at 11.25 inches tall, this eye-catching piece features intricate red, blue, and white stripe swirl accents, finished with a bold lightning bolt design honoring the legendary Grateful Dead ⚡🌈.



🌟 Exceptional Features

🧪 Crafted from high-quality borosilicate glass for lasting durability and crystal clarity



💨 Disc percolator with novelty lightning slits for optimal filtration and smoother pulls



🐝 Honeycomb percolator adds an extra layer of cooling and smoothness



🛡️ Flared base provides excellent stability and helps prevent spills



🎯 Includes a "Steal Your Face" poker tool for added utility and flair



🔥 Comes with a 14mm male wig wag herb slide, complete with a lightning bolt handle for secure grip



🎵 Why Choose the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Water Pipe?

This is more than a water pipe—it's a functional art piece that embodies the essence of the Grateful Dead ✨.



Whether you’re a devoted collector or just love standout glassware, this water pipe enhances your sessions with a legendary aesthetic and powerful performance.



Smooth your hits and electrify your vibe with a must-have piece that brings together craftsmanship, music history, and premium design 🎸💙.

read more