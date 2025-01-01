About this product
⚡ Grateful Dead x Pulsar Lightning Bolt Glass Water Pipe – 11.25" / 14mm F
A Striking Blend of Art, Function & Deadhead Spirit
Introducing the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Lightning Bolt Glass Water Pipe, a stunning collaboration between two iconic brands that fuses style and functionality like never before 🎶💨.
Standing at 11.25 inches tall, this eye-catching piece features intricate red, blue, and white stripe swirl accents, finished with a bold lightning bolt design honoring the legendary Grateful Dead ⚡🌈.
🌟 Exceptional Features
🧪 Crafted from high-quality borosilicate glass for lasting durability and crystal clarity
💨 Disc percolator with novelty lightning slits for optimal filtration and smoother pulls
🐝 Honeycomb percolator adds an extra layer of cooling and smoothness
🛡️ Flared base provides excellent stability and helps prevent spills
🎯 Includes a "Steal Your Face" poker tool for added utility and flair
🔥 Comes with a 14mm male wig wag herb slide, complete with a lightning bolt handle for secure grip
🎵 Why Choose the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Water Pipe?
This is more than a water pipe—it's a functional art piece that embodies the essence of the Grateful Dead ✨.
Whether you’re a devoted collector or just love standout glassware, this water pipe enhances your sessions with a legendary aesthetic and powerful performance.
Smooth your hits and electrify your vibe with a must-have piece that brings together craftsmanship, music history, and premium design 🎸💙.
Grateful Dead x Pulsar Lightning Bolt Glass Water Pipe
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
