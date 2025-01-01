🎶 Grateful Dead x Pulsar Round Steal Your Face Water Pipe – 14.5" / 19mm F 💀🔥

Experience the perfect harmony of music & functionality with the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Round Steal Your Face Water Pipe 🎸💨.



Crafted from durable borosilicate glass, this 14.5-inch tall water pipe is not only a collector's dream but also a practical choice for enthusiasts 🌿🔥.



🔹 Key Features:

✔️ Iconic Design 🎨 – The etched Steal Your Face logo adds nostalgic charm for Grateful Dead fans 💀🎶.



✔️ Smooth Hits 💨 – Featuring an etched showerhead perc for consistently smooth hits.



✔️ Commanding Presence 🏆 – Standing at 14.5 inches tall, this water pipe makes a statement in any collection.



✔️ Durable Construction 🏺 – Fixed downstem ensures longevity & reliability.



✔️ Convenient Usage 🎯 – Comes with a 19mm male herb slide for easy & efficient smoking sessions.



💨 Elevate your smoking experience with the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Round Steal Your Face Water Pipe, a fusion of artistry & functionality that will surely impress both seasoned smokers & collectors alike 🎶🔥.

read more