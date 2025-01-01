🎶 Grateful Dead x Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Vaporizer w/ Dry Cup – 1500mAh 🎶

Elevate your vaping sessions Deadhead-style with the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Vaporizer! Combining legendary artwork with premium vaping technology, this dual-use vaporizer is designed for both wax concentrates and 510 cartridges. With hands-free auto-fill mode and a powerful 1500mAh battery, you can enjoy smooth, flavorful vapor with zero hassle.



🔥 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ 1500mAh Battery – Long-lasting power for extended sessions. 🔋

✔️ Dual Use – Compatible with wax concentrates and 510-thread cartridges for versatility. 🌿💨

✔️ Hands-Free Auto-Fill Mode – No buttons, no fuss—just effortless vaping. 🔄

✔️ Grateful Dead Collab Design – Features Steal Your Face decal with lightning bolt texture for a retro, iconic look. ⚡🎸

✔️ Variable Voltage Control – Customize your experience with multiple power levels. 📈

✔️ Triple Quartz Coil – Delivers pure, flavorful hits every time. 🏆

✔️ Dry Glass Sipper Cup – Enjoy vapor without the mess in a classic glass cup. 🍷💨

✔️ One-Button Touchpad Interface – Simple operation for an easy and intuitive experience. 🖱️

✔️ LED Indicator – Displays battery level and voltage settings for total control. 💡

✔️ USB-C Fast Charging – Stay powered up with modern quick-charge technology. ⚡🔌

✔️ Includes Stainless Steel Dab Tool/Poker – Perfect for handling wax with ease. 🛠️

✔️ 1-Year End-User Warranty – Guaranteed reliability and peace of mind. ✅

