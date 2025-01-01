About this product
🎸 Grateful Dead x Pulsar Stealied Out Dab Rig Set - 9" / 14mm F 🎸
The Ultimate Dab Rig for Deadheads & Connoisseurs!
Immerse yourself in the legendary vibes of the Grateful Dead while enjoying a smooth, flavorful dabbing experience with this exclusive Pulsar Stealied Out Dab Rig Set. Standing at 9 inches tall, this rig isn’t just about function—it’s a statement piece that pays homage to the iconic band while delivering exceptional performance.
🔥 A collector’s dream and a dabber’s delight—this set has it all! 🔥
🌟 Key Features & Benefits
🎨 Iconic Grateful Dead Design – Features the classic "Steal Your Face" logo, making it a must-have for fans & collectors. 🌀💀
💨 Smooth & Filtered Hits – The slitted disc percolator ensures clean, cool rips, reducing harshness & maximizing flavor. 🍃✨
🎯 Vibrant Color Accents – The red, blue, and white striped diffuser & perc add a bold, eye-catching touch. 🚀
🛠 Premium Borosilicate Glass – Crafted from durable, high-quality glass, built to last through countless sessions. 🏆
✅ Complete Dabbing Kit – Everything you need, including:
✔ Matching Steal Your Face Glass Dab Tool
✔ Marble Carb Cap
✔ Terp Marble & Pill Insert
✔ 14mm Male Terp Slurper Banger (for enhanced concentrate use)
🎶 Exclusive Collaboration – Features the Grateful Dead x Pulsar logo, showcasing the legendary partnership. 🎸
🔥 Versatile & Functional – Compatible with various concentrates, ensuring a customized dabbing experience.
📖 How to Use
1️⃣ Fill with Water – Just enough to submerge the percolator for maximum filtration.
2️⃣ Heat the Terp Slurper Banger – Use a torch to heat it evenly, then let it cool slightly.
3️⃣ Apply Concentrate & Inhale – Use the Steal Your Face dab tool to apply your concentrate.
4️⃣ Control Airflow with the Carb Cap – Rotate the marble carb cap for enhanced vaporization.
5️⃣ Enjoy Ultra-Smooth Dabs! 💨
🛠️ Care & Maintenance
✔️ Clean Regularly – Use isopropyl alcohol & warm water to keep your rig looking crystal clear.
✔️ Handle with Care – Although made from durable borosilicate glass, always store in a safe spot.
✔️ Replace Water Frequently – For the best-tasting dabs, always use fresh water in your rig.
Grateful Dead x Pulsar Stealied Out Dab Rig Set - 9" / 14mm F
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
About this product
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
