🎸 Grateful Dead x Pulsar Stealied Out Dab Rig Set - 9" / 14mm F 🎸

The Ultimate Dab Rig for Deadheads & Connoisseurs!

Immerse yourself in the legendary vibes of the Grateful Dead while enjoying a smooth, flavorful dabbing experience with this exclusive Pulsar Stealied Out Dab Rig Set. Standing at 9 inches tall, this rig isn’t just about function—it’s a statement piece that pays homage to the iconic band while delivering exceptional performance.



🔥 A collector’s dream and a dabber’s delight—this set has it all! 🔥



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

🎨 Iconic Grateful Dead Design – Features the classic "Steal Your Face" logo, making it a must-have for fans & collectors. 🌀💀



💨 Smooth & Filtered Hits – The slitted disc percolator ensures clean, cool rips, reducing harshness & maximizing flavor. 🍃✨



🎯 Vibrant Color Accents – The red, blue, and white striped diffuser & perc add a bold, eye-catching touch. 🚀



🛠 Premium Borosilicate Glass – Crafted from durable, high-quality glass, built to last through countless sessions. 🏆



✅ Complete Dabbing Kit – Everything you need, including:

✔ Matching Steal Your Face Glass Dab Tool

✔ Marble Carb Cap

✔ Terp Marble & Pill Insert

✔ 14mm Male Terp Slurper Banger (for enhanced concentrate use)



🎶 Exclusive Collaboration – Features the Grateful Dead x Pulsar logo, showcasing the legendary partnership. 🎸



🔥 Versatile & Functional – Compatible with various concentrates, ensuring a customized dabbing experience.



📖 How to Use

1️⃣ Fill with Water – Just enough to submerge the percolator for maximum filtration.

2️⃣ Heat the Terp Slurper Banger – Use a torch to heat it evenly, then let it cool slightly.

3️⃣ Apply Concentrate & Inhale – Use the Steal Your Face dab tool to apply your concentrate.

4️⃣ Control Airflow with the Carb Cap – Rotate the marble carb cap for enhanced vaporization.

5️⃣ Enjoy Ultra-Smooth Dabs! 💨



🛠️ Care & Maintenance

✔️ Clean Regularly – Use isopropyl alcohol & warm water to keep your rig looking crystal clear.

✔️ Handle with Care – Although made from durable borosilicate glass, always store in a safe spot.

✔️ Replace Water Frequently – For the best-tasting dabs, always use fresh water in your rig.

