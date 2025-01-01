About this product
🎶 Grateful Dead x Pulsar Tesseract Hypercube Glass Water Pipe – 10.75" / 14mm F
A Psychedelic Fusion of Iconic Style & Smoking Innovation
Introducing the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Tesseract Hypercube Glass Water Pipe – a striking collaboration that pays homage to the legendary Grateful Dead while delivering functionality and style in perfect harmony 🎸🌈.
Standing tall at 10.75 inches, this vibrant piece showcases a swirl of red, blue, and white stripes, making it a true standout in any collection 🌀.
🔑 Key Features
🧪 Premium Build: Made from high-quality borosilicate glass for durability and longevity
🌬️ Innovative Diffusion: Equipped with a barrel diffuser and a Tesseract hypercube diffuser in the neck for smooth, flavorful hits
⚡ Unique Percolation: Features novelty lightning slits on the disc percolator for enhanced filtration and cooling
🛡️ Stylish Design: A flared base adds stability, making it as practical as it is beautiful
🎁 Complete Set: Includes a matching 14mm male wig wag herb slide and a “Steal Your Face” poker tool, making it a ready-to-go starter set
Whether you're a devoted Deadhead or simply a fan of unique, functional glassware, the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Tesseract Hypercube Glass Water Pipe is designed to enhance your sessions while reflecting your personal style and spirit 🧘♂️🎨.
✨ Don’t miss your chance to own this exquisite piece that fuses art with function seamlessly!
A Psychedelic Fusion of Iconic Style & Smoking Innovation
Introducing the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Tesseract Hypercube Glass Water Pipe – a striking collaboration that pays homage to the legendary Grateful Dead while delivering functionality and style in perfect harmony 🎸🌈.
Standing tall at 10.75 inches, this vibrant piece showcases a swirl of red, blue, and white stripes, making it a true standout in any collection 🌀.
🔑 Key Features
🧪 Premium Build: Made from high-quality borosilicate glass for durability and longevity
🌬️ Innovative Diffusion: Equipped with a barrel diffuser and a Tesseract hypercube diffuser in the neck for smooth, flavorful hits
⚡ Unique Percolation: Features novelty lightning slits on the disc percolator for enhanced filtration and cooling
🛡️ Stylish Design: A flared base adds stability, making it as practical as it is beautiful
🎁 Complete Set: Includes a matching 14mm male wig wag herb slide and a “Steal Your Face” poker tool, making it a ready-to-go starter set
Whether you're a devoted Deadhead or simply a fan of unique, functional glassware, the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Tesseract Hypercube Glass Water Pipe is designed to enhance your sessions while reflecting your personal style and spirit 🧘♂️🎨.
✨ Don’t miss your chance to own this exquisite piece that fuses art with function seamlessly!
Grateful Dead x Pulsar Tesseract Hypercube Glass Water Pipe
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🎶 Grateful Dead x Pulsar Tesseract Hypercube Glass Water Pipe – 10.75" / 14mm F
A Psychedelic Fusion of Iconic Style & Smoking Innovation
Introducing the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Tesseract Hypercube Glass Water Pipe – a striking collaboration that pays homage to the legendary Grateful Dead while delivering functionality and style in perfect harmony 🎸🌈.
Standing tall at 10.75 inches, this vibrant piece showcases a swirl of red, blue, and white stripes, making it a true standout in any collection 🌀.
🔑 Key Features
🧪 Premium Build: Made from high-quality borosilicate glass for durability and longevity
🌬️ Innovative Diffusion: Equipped with a barrel diffuser and a Tesseract hypercube diffuser in the neck for smooth, flavorful hits
⚡ Unique Percolation: Features novelty lightning slits on the disc percolator for enhanced filtration and cooling
🛡️ Stylish Design: A flared base adds stability, making it as practical as it is beautiful
🎁 Complete Set: Includes a matching 14mm male wig wag herb slide and a “Steal Your Face” poker tool, making it a ready-to-go starter set
Whether you're a devoted Deadhead or simply a fan of unique, functional glassware, the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Tesseract Hypercube Glass Water Pipe is designed to enhance your sessions while reflecting your personal style and spirit 🧘♂️🎨.
✨ Don’t miss your chance to own this exquisite piece that fuses art with function seamlessly!
A Psychedelic Fusion of Iconic Style & Smoking Innovation
Introducing the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Tesseract Hypercube Glass Water Pipe – a striking collaboration that pays homage to the legendary Grateful Dead while delivering functionality and style in perfect harmony 🎸🌈.
Standing tall at 10.75 inches, this vibrant piece showcases a swirl of red, blue, and white stripes, making it a true standout in any collection 🌀.
🔑 Key Features
🧪 Premium Build: Made from high-quality borosilicate glass for durability and longevity
🌬️ Innovative Diffusion: Equipped with a barrel diffuser and a Tesseract hypercube diffuser in the neck for smooth, flavorful hits
⚡ Unique Percolation: Features novelty lightning slits on the disc percolator for enhanced filtration and cooling
🛡️ Stylish Design: A flared base adds stability, making it as practical as it is beautiful
🎁 Complete Set: Includes a matching 14mm male wig wag herb slide and a “Steal Your Face” poker tool, making it a ready-to-go starter set
Whether you're a devoted Deadhead or simply a fan of unique, functional glassware, the Grateful Dead x Pulsar Tesseract Hypercube Glass Water Pipe is designed to enhance your sessions while reflecting your personal style and spirit 🧘♂️🎨.
✨ Don’t miss your chance to own this exquisite piece that fuses art with function seamlessly!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item