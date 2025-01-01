About this product
GRAV Orbis Borocca Rig - Sleek, Compact, and Ready to Rip! 🔥
Elevate your concentrate sessions with the Orbis Borocca Rig by GRAV. Designed for smooth, flavorful dabs, this stout & stylish rig is perfect for on-the-go enthusiasts and home setups alike. 🚀💨
🌟 Features & Design
✔️ Unique Black Ball-and-Socket Mouthpiece – Ergonomically angled for a comfortable & stylish smoking experience. 🎯
✔️ High-Quality Borosilicate Glass – Durable, heat-resistant, and built to last. 🏆
✔️ Compact & Travel-Friendly – At 5.5 inches tall, it's the perfect size to fit in your backpack or bag for worry-free portability. 🎒
✔️ Fixed Showerhead Downstem – Delivers ultra-smooth, filtered vapor for a clean, effortless hit every time. 💨
✔️ 14.5mm Female Joint – Universally compatible for a variety of accessories. 🔄
✔️ Includes 14.5mm Male Quartz Banger – Ready to use right out of the box! 🔥
📏 Specifications & What’s Included
Height: 5.5 inches 📏
Material: Premium Borosilicate Glass 🏆
Joint Size: 14.5mm Female Joint 🔄
Downstem: Fixed Showerhead Perc 💧
Mouthpiece: Ball-and-Socket Angled Design 🎯
Banger: 14.5mm Male Quartz Banger (included) 🛠️
GRAV® Orbis Borocca Water Pipe
Discreetsmoker
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
