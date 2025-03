πŸš€ Blast Off XL Bong – Reach for the Stars! πŸŒ™πŸ’¨

3... 2... 1... BLAST OFF πŸš€πŸ”₯ with the Blast Off XL Bong!



This bong has all the latest tech, complete with a 14mm male bowl and a reinforced double percolator to help provide hits to take you straight to the moon!! πŸŒ•πŸ’¨



Adding this bong to your collection will for sure grab the attention of your friends when it's time to cyph! πŸŽ‰πŸ”₯



πŸ”Ή SPECS:

βœ”οΈ Height: 10" tall πŸ“

βœ”οΈ Base: 5" "Rocket Blast" πŸš€

βœ”οΈ Double Percolator for extra filtration πŸŒŠπŸ’¨

βœ”οΈ Stacks bubbles and smoke for a "Blast Off" effect πŸ›ΈπŸ’¨



πŸ”Ή WHAT’S INCLUDED:

βœ”οΈ (1) Hemper Blast Off XL Bong πŸš€πŸ’¨

βœ”οΈ (1) 14mm Male Bowl 🌿πŸ”₯

