🏮🔥 Introducing the Bowlman Lantern Bong 10" – A Masterpiece of Function & Style! 💨
Elevate your smoking experience with the Bowlman Lantern Bong, a meticulously crafted piece of functional art that seamlessly blends form & function 🎨💨.
Standing at a compact 10 inches tall, this exquisite bong is designed to provide you with the ultimate smoking pleasure, all while making a bold statement with its unique lantern-inspired design 🏮.
🔹 High-Quality Craftsmanship:
Crafted from high-quality glass, the Bowlman Lantern Bong offers exceptional durability & heat resistance, ensuring you can enjoy countless sessions without worrying about cracks or damage 🔥🏺.
🔹 Unique Lantern-Inspired Design:
✔️ Stunning centerpiece for your smoking setup ✨
✔️ Spacious bowl allows for generous herb packing 🌿
✔️ Downstem filtration ensures smooth, flavorful hits 💨
✔️ Angled mouthpiece adds to the ergonomic design for comfortable use 😌
🔹 SPECS:
✔️ Height: 10" 📏
✔️ Diameter: 4" 🌀
✔️ Percolator: Small Showerhead Perc 🚿
✔️ Thickness: 5mm 💎
✔️ Smoke Glass Lantern Base, Top, & Arms 🏮
✔️ Clear Glass Lamp Body 🔍
✔️ Red Flame 🔥
✔️ Bowlman Decal on Base 🎨
✔️ "H" Decal on the Lantern Top 🏷️
✔️ "HEMPER" Decal on the Lantern Top 🏷️
🔹 What’s Included:
✔️ (1) Lantern Bong XL 🏮🔥
✔️ (1) 14mm male joint Flame-themed flower bowl 🌿💨
Hemper - Bowlman Lantern XL Bong 10"
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
