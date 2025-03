๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿ”ฅ Introducing the Bowlman Lantern Bong 10" โ€“ A Masterpiece of Function & Style! ๐Ÿ’จ

Elevate your smoking experience with the Bowlman Lantern Bong, a meticulously crafted piece of functional art that seamlessly blends form & function ๐ŸŽจ๐Ÿ’จ.



Standing at a compact 10 inches tall, this exquisite bong is designed to provide you with the ultimate smoking pleasure, all while making a bold statement with its unique lantern-inspired design ๐Ÿฎ.



๐Ÿ”น High-Quality Craftsmanship:

Crafted from high-quality glass, the Bowlman Lantern Bong offers exceptional durability & heat resistance, ensuring you can enjoy countless sessions without worrying about cracks or damage ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿบ.



๐Ÿ”น Unique Lantern-Inspired Design:

โœ”๏ธ Stunning centerpiece for your smoking setup โœจ

โœ”๏ธ Spacious bowl allows for generous herb packing ๐ŸŒฟ

โœ”๏ธ Downstem filtration ensures smooth, flavorful hits ๐Ÿ’จ

โœ”๏ธ Angled mouthpiece adds to the ergonomic design for comfortable use ๐Ÿ˜Œ



๐Ÿ”น SPECS:

โœ”๏ธ Height: 10" ๐Ÿ“

โœ”๏ธ Diameter: 4" ๐ŸŒ€

โœ”๏ธ Percolator: Small Showerhead Perc ๐Ÿšฟ

โœ”๏ธ Thickness: 5mm ๐Ÿ’Ž

โœ”๏ธ Smoke Glass Lantern Base, Top, & Arms ๐Ÿฎ

โœ”๏ธ Clear Glass Lamp Body ๐Ÿ”

โœ”๏ธ Red Flame ๐Ÿ”ฅ

โœ”๏ธ Bowlman Decal on Base ๐ŸŽจ

โœ”๏ธ "H" Decal on the Lantern Top ๐Ÿท๏ธ

โœ”๏ธ "HEMPER" Decal on the Lantern Top ๐Ÿท๏ธ



๐Ÿ”น Whatโ€™s Included:

โœ”๏ธ (1) Lantern Bong XL ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿ”ฅ

โœ”๏ธ (1) 14mm male joint Flame-themed flower bowl ๐ŸŒฟ๐Ÿ’จ

