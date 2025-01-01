🏮🔥 Introducing the Bowlman Lantern Bong 10" – A Masterpiece of Function & Style! 💨

Elevate your smoking experience with the Bowlman Lantern Bong, a meticulously crafted piece of functional art that seamlessly blends form & function 🎨💨.



Standing at a compact 10 inches tall, this exquisite bong is designed to provide you with the ultimate smoking pleasure, all while making a bold statement with its unique lantern-inspired design 🏮.



🔹 High-Quality Craftsmanship:

Crafted from high-quality glass, the Bowlman Lantern Bong offers exceptional durability & heat resistance, ensuring you can enjoy countless sessions without worrying about cracks or damage 🔥🏺.



🔹 Unique Lantern-Inspired Design:

✔️ Stunning centerpiece for your smoking setup ✨

✔️ Spacious bowl allows for generous herb packing 🌿

✔️ Downstem filtration ensures smooth, flavorful hits 💨

✔️ Angled mouthpiece adds to the ergonomic design for comfortable use 😌



🔹 SPECS:

✔️ Height: 10" 📏

✔️ Diameter: 4" 🌀

✔️ Percolator: Small Showerhead Perc 🚿

✔️ Thickness: 5mm 💎

✔️ Smoke Glass Lantern Base, Top, & Arms 🏮

✔️ Clear Glass Lamp Body 🔍

✔️ Red Flame 🔥

✔️ Bowlman Decal on Base 🎨

✔️ "H" Decal on the Lantern Top 🏷️

✔️ "HEMPER" Decal on the Lantern Top 🏷️



🔹 What’s Included:

✔️ (1) Lantern Bong XL 🏮🔥

✔️ (1) 14mm male joint Flame-themed flower bowl 🌿💨

read more