🔮🔥 Cauldron-Themed Bong – Brew Up Some Magical Rips! 🧙♂️💨
We decided to make a cauldron-themed bong! 🧙♀️✨
This bong is one of our monthly XL glass pieces, featuring a transparent body. 🫙👀
The Cauldron Bong – a truly enchanting and one-of-a-kind smoking experience that combines the magic of ancient alchemy 🏺✨ with the modern pleasure of indulging in your favorite herbs and concentrates. 🌿💨
It stands at a massive size of 9” 📏🔥 which is ideal for those trying to get lit real fast! 🚀💨
This bong features a showerhead Perc 🌊 which will produce big tokes only. 😤🔥
🔹 SPECS:
✔️ 9 in. Tall 📏
✔️ 5.5 in. Diameter Base ⚫
✔️ Transparent Black Cauldron with Feet 🧙♀️⚫👣
✔️ Glow Bubble Top ✨🔮
✔️ 14mm Joint to Showerhead Perc 🌊🔥
✔️ Opaque Black Stirrer Mouthpiece 🖤🌀
✔️ Cauldron Face Decal 😈🔥
✔️ Themed Glow “H” + Smoke Decal on Mouthpiece 💨🔮
✔️ "HEMPER" Decal on Back of Cauldron ✍️🎃
