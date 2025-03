๐Ÿ”ฎ๐Ÿ”ฅ Cauldron-Themed Bong โ€“ Brew Up Some Magical Rips! ๐Ÿง™โ€โ™‚๏ธ๐Ÿ’จ

We decided to make a cauldron-themed bong! ๐Ÿง™โ€โ™€๏ธโœจ



This bong is one of our monthly XL glass pieces, featuring a transparent body. ๐Ÿซ™๐Ÿ‘€



The Cauldron Bong โ€“ a truly enchanting and one-of-a-kind smoking experience that combines the magic of ancient alchemy ๐Ÿบโœจ with the modern pleasure of indulging in your favorite herbs and concentrates. ๐ŸŒฟ๐Ÿ’จ



It stands at a massive size of 9โ€ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ”ฅ which is ideal for those trying to get lit real fast! ๐Ÿš€๐Ÿ’จ



This bong features a showerhead Perc ๐ŸŒŠ which will produce big tokes only. ๐Ÿ˜ค๐Ÿ”ฅ



๐Ÿ”น SPECS:

โœ”๏ธ 9 in. Tall ๐Ÿ“

โœ”๏ธ 5.5 in. Diameter Base โšซ

โœ”๏ธ Transparent Black Cauldron with Feet ๐Ÿง™โ€โ™€๏ธโšซ๐Ÿ‘ฃ

โœ”๏ธ Glow Bubble Top โœจ๐Ÿ”ฎ

โœ”๏ธ 14mm Joint to Showerhead Perc ๐ŸŒŠ๐Ÿ”ฅ

โœ”๏ธ Opaque Black Stirrer Mouthpiece ๐Ÿ–ค๐ŸŒ€

โœ”๏ธ Cauldron Face Decal ๐Ÿ˜ˆ๐Ÿ”ฅ

โœ”๏ธ Themed Glow โ€œHโ€ + Smoke Decal on Mouthpiece ๐Ÿ’จ๐Ÿ”ฎ

โœ”๏ธ "HEMPER" Decal on Back of Cauldron โœ๏ธ๐ŸŽƒ

read more