🔮🔥 Cauldron-Themed Bong – Brew Up Some Magical Rips! 🧙‍♂️💨

We decided to make a cauldron-themed bong! 🧙‍♀️✨



This bong is one of our monthly XL glass pieces, featuring a transparent body. 🫙👀



The Cauldron Bong – a truly enchanting and one-of-a-kind smoking experience that combines the magic of ancient alchemy 🏺✨ with the modern pleasure of indulging in your favorite herbs and concentrates. 🌿💨



It stands at a massive size of 9” 📏🔥 which is ideal for those trying to get lit real fast! 🚀💨



This bong features a showerhead Perc 🌊 which will produce big tokes only. 😤🔥



🔹 SPECS:

✔️ 9 in. Tall 📏

✔️ 5.5 in. Diameter Base ⚫

✔️ Transparent Black Cauldron with Feet 🧙‍♀️⚫👣

✔️ Glow Bubble Top ✨🔮

✔️ 14mm Joint to Showerhead Perc 🌊🔥

✔️ Opaque Black Stirrer Mouthpiece 🖤🌀

✔️ Cauldron Face Decal 😈🔥

✔️ Themed Glow “H” + Smoke Decal on Mouthpiece 💨🔮

✔️ "HEMPER" Decal on Back of Cauldron ✍️🎃

