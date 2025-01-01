🔮 Crystal Ball XL Rig – See Your Future in Smoke!

After taking a few bowl packs from the Crystal Ball XL Rig, we have a feeling that you will be getting lit in your near future 🔥💨.



At the same time, we promise your friends will be raving about how the rig looks 👀✨!



OH YEA, we forgot to mention how the function on this rig is out of this world because of how the smoke creates a "crystal ball" look 🌀🌫️.



🌟 SPECS:

✔️ Height: 📏 7" tall

✔️ Base: 📏 4.5" wide

✔️ Frosted Base ❄️ – Adds a sleek, premium touch.

✔️ Colored Inner Globe Creates a "Storm" Effect 🌩️ – Smoke is directed out of 5 holes in the "brain", making a plume-shaped smoke stream 🌫️💨.

✔️ Passive Cooling System 🌀 – Cools the smoke & enhances the “Crystal Ball” look.

✔️ Large Colored Showerhead Percolator 🌊 – Maximized filtration for ultra-smooth hits.



📦 WHAT’S INCLUDED:

✔️ (1) Crystal Ball XL Rig 🔮💨

✔️ (1) 14mm Male Flower Bowl 🌿🔥

