๐Ÿ”ฎ Crystal Ball XL Rig โ€“ See Your Future in Smoke!

After taking a few bowl packs from the Crystal Ball XL Rig, we have a feeling that you will be getting lit in your near future ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ’จ.



At the same time, we promise your friends will be raving about how the rig looks ๐Ÿ‘€โœจ!



OH YEA, we forgot to mention how the function on this rig is out of this world because of how the smoke creates a "crystal ball" look ๐ŸŒ€๐ŸŒซ๏ธ.



๐ŸŒŸ SPECS:

โœ”๏ธ Height: ๐Ÿ“ 7" tall

โœ”๏ธ Base: ๐Ÿ“ 4.5" wide

โœ”๏ธ Frosted Base โ„๏ธ โ€“ Adds a sleek, premium touch.

โœ”๏ธ Colored Inner Globe Creates a "Storm" Effect ๐ŸŒฉ๏ธ โ€“ Smoke is directed out of 5 holes in the "brain", making a plume-shaped smoke stream ๐ŸŒซ๏ธ๐Ÿ’จ.

โœ”๏ธ Passive Cooling System ๐ŸŒ€ โ€“ Cools the smoke & enhances the โ€œCrystal Ballโ€ look.

โœ”๏ธ Large Colored Showerhead Percolator ๐ŸŒŠ โ€“ Maximized filtration for ultra-smooth hits.



๐Ÿ“ฆ WHATโ€™S INCLUDED:

โœ”๏ธ (1) Crystal Ball XL Rig ๐Ÿ”ฎ๐Ÿ’จ

โœ”๏ธ (1) 14mm Male Flower Bowl ๐ŸŒฟ๐Ÿ”ฅ

read more